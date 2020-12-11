Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Soon to Be Stripped of Their Royal Titles?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, no one knew what to expect.

After all, nothing like this had ever been attempted in the modern era.

The last time a British royal stepped down and moved to a different country was when King Edward VIII did so.

That situation was different in a number of important ways, however.

For starters Edward was king, which Harry will almost certainly never be.

On top of that, it was 1937, a time when Brits took a much dimmer view of things like marrying a divorced American actress.

And so, a new arrangement had to be made when Harry followed in his great uncle's footsteps by marrying a divorced American actress.

When the Sussexes stepped down, it was agreed that they would retain their royal titles, but would not use them in day-to-day life.

They would be permitted to do any sort of humanitarian work or launch any sort of business venture they wanted, so long as they made it clear that the project was in no way affiliated with the British Royal Family.

Back in June, the Queen instructed Harry and Meghan not to use the "Sussex Royal" name in connection with their charity.

The Sussexes further irritated the Harry's family by signing $100 million deal with Netflix.

It's not yet known what sort of content the Sussexes will be producing for the streaming giant, but Netflix is the home of the acclaimed drama The Crown, which offers a fictionalized take on Elizabeth II's time as sovereign.

And it seems the royals feel that for that reason alone, Harry and Meghan should keep their distance.

The current "Megxit" arrangement is not permanent, and it was always understood that it would eventually need to be re-tooled.

The first review will take place in March of 2021, and royal watchers believe Elizabeth just fired a warning shot and sent the message that things are about to change for Harry and Meghan.

Several outlets are now reporting that the Queen has assembled a so-called “new firm” that will assist her in the upcoming review process.

The firm consists of seven members of the royal family -- Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and Princess Anne.

Prince Andrew was presumably left off the list as a result of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

But despite the fact that Buckingham Palace has legitimate, possibly criminal scandals like that to deal with, it seems their thoughts are directed toward Harry and Meghan these days.

Insiders say the formation of the "firm" is the Queen's way of indicating to Harry and Meghan that their behavior in America has been unacceptable, and they will soon face consequences.

"Sounds like Harry and his Mrs will be ousted in March, now take away their titles," one Twitter user described the situation.

There are many punitive measures that might be taken against the Sussexes, but stripping them of their titles is the most likely.

Sources say the move would be devastating to Harry, as his titles are his birthright, and he would also lose his military rank.

It's an extreme measure, but it seems the Queen is hell-bent on sending a message, and she might be convinced that this is the only way Harry and Meghan will receive it.