Malik Beasley: Spotted with Larsa Pippen! Much to the Horror of His Wife!

Malik Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million contract to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

By all accounts, the shooting guard therefore has quite a few reasons to feel pretty darn happy these days.

Except... the NBA veteran now has an even more embarrassing and shameful reason to feel terrible.

The 24-year-old baller -- who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on October 30 -- was spotted out and about with Larsa Pippen this week, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

And also the ex-lover of Tristan Thompson, as Larsa herself recently admitted.

On November 23, a photo of Beasley and Pippen surfaced online.

It features the pair holding hands in Miami -- and it came as a huge surprise to Beasley’s wife, Instagram model Montana Yao.

Yao, who has a child with Beasley, was “blindsided” by the image, according to TMZ.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1, adding of Beasley and his allleged affair:

“This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao also wrote that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” adding:

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

As for Larsa Pippen?

She's been in the news quite often of late, mostly for the wrong reasons.

The former realtiy star divorced Scottie in 2019, and, as cited above, recently claimed she dated Thompson prior to the power forward having a daughter with Khloe Kardashian.

The now-ex-friend of the Kardashian clan was also linked to rapper Future.

And also said in public just a few weeks ago that Kanye West has brainwashed the Kardashians.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking... I don’t even know what," Pippen told listeners on the Hollywood Raw podcast, adding:

"He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye [is] in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim."

Beasley and Yao, a former Miss Malibu Teen USA, met in 2018 and welcomed their son, Makai, in March 2019.

While it is unclear just when they married, she refers to herself as his “wife” on her website and social media.

Yao is also facing charges stemming from the late October arrest alongside Beasley.

We feel pretty awful for the estranged couple's young son right about now.

Beasley attended Florida State University and has averaged 8.2 points over his career.

He has shot a solid 38.8% from three-point range and is a reliable free throw shooter at 80% on the dot.

With the Timberwolves having selected Anthony Edwards with the first overall draft pick this winter, the team is gonna try to compete for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference.

We can't imagine they come anywhere close to the postseason, however.