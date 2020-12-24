Mackenzie McKee: Look! I Love My Cheating Husband!

As previously reported, Mackenzie McKee is very happy to say goodbye to 2020.

Let's face it: This year was the WORST.

Now, as you can see below, we can also confirm that the Teen Mom OG star is also happy to say hello to her husband, Josh, despite the many marital issues from which these two have suffered.

"Enjoying being back in Oklahoma with family for the holidays," wrote Mackenzie as a caption to the above snapshot, which she recently shared on Instagram.

The veteran MTV personality announced several months ago that she was moving with her three kids to Florida.

Most observers assumed at the time that this meant she was leaving Josh for good.

Considering he cheated on her last year? And that McKee suspected him of cheating on her again this year?

No one could blame her.

Back in early November, however, Mackenzie was spotted out and about with Josh.

She has since come out and freely admitted that the two are once again a romantic item, despite her past insistence that a divorce was imminent.

Why? Welll... the Body by Mac owner wrote on Facebook in May that Josh was banging her cousin.

“One week after my mom died, when he started leaving and changing his behavior, [I] find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her.

"I got to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley. My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her."

Yikes, huh?

“I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie… but today is the day I walk away," she added.

The only problem here?

Josh was not banging cousin Ashley.

Mackenzie later explained that her loved ones were simply communicating because Josh wanted advice on how to deal with his wife, who was mourning the death of her mother from cancer.

Whoops, huh?

For the record, though, Josh DID cheat on Mackenzie in the summer of 2019.

In the wake of confessing this misstep to his spouse, however, McKee came out and confessed that she had been unfaithful to Josh at some point in the past as well.

So, yes, these two have been through a lot.

But take a look at that Christmas-themed photo that started this post.

They're wearing a matching set of pajamas, so let's not fool ourselves, okay?

The couple is very much back together.

We'll see a lot more from them when Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes on January 26 at 8/7c.