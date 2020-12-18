Maci Bookout Slammed By Fans: Stop LYING About Your Marriage For Money!

We don't talk about Maci Bokout as much as some of the other Teen Moms.

The reason, of course, is that Maci's life is relatively scandal-free, and when there is some controversy in her inner circle, it usually involves Ryan Edwards, whom Maci had the good sense to part ways with years ago.

But this week, Maci is under fire from fans for an unusual reason.

It seems they object to some of the "clickbait" content she's been posting on her social media pages.

Now, most, if not all, of the Teen Moms have dabbled in the side hustle of posting links to articles in exchange for cash.

Some articles are garden variety news or exclusive interviews about their lives. Others have inflammatory headlines, and promise scandalous info about another of the show's cast members.

Fans mostly understand and accept this.

After all, it's an easy way and mosty harmless way for the moms to supplement their MTV incomes.

But in recent weeks, Maci has taken a lot of flak for posting articles that fall into the latter category, suggesting she's encountered a rough patch in her marriage when it's truly not the case.

"So you're not getting a divorce? One day a divorce post the next happy marriage post. Is it really worth getting 'paid' by those stupid click baits?" one fan commented on her latest link.

"Aren't you getting divorced doe?" another asked.

"U play a lot of games with your marriage," a third chimed in.

Yes, it seems Maci is different than the other Teen Moms, in that fans get upset when she posts a misleading article about her own life than when she spreads false information about her castmates.

The reason for this seems to be that Maci is a lot like Chelsea Houska.

We don't mean that the two women look alike or have similar temperaments.

(Though both of those things are at least somewhat true.)

We're saying that they both serve similar roles on their respective series.

Chelsea has left Teen Mom 2, but during her years on the show she served as an aspirational figure -- living proof that happy endings are possible.

Maci plays a similar role on Teen Mom OG.

Her life is certainly not without its problems, but they're not nearly as severe as the ones faced by her ex, Ryan Edwards.

Edwards is battling addiction, and he generally behaves like a jerk toward pretty muchj everyone in his life.

Maci escaped all of that and found happiness in her marriage to Taylor McKinney.

So it's easy to see why fans would become upset upon learning that Maci is so hard-up for cash that she's willing to trash-talk her own relationship for a quick buck.

It seems that for some of these fans, such behavior shatters their fairy tale perception of Maci's life.

But the fact is, no one's life is a fairy tale, and Maci has a lot of mouths to feed.

Some of these shady outlets pay a lot of money for a single link, and it seems that Maci has a hard time saying no.

But hey, at least she'd rather throw herself under the bus than one of her friends.