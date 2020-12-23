Maci Bookout: Is She Still Married to Taylor McKinney

A new season of Teen Mom OG is almost upon us, which means that fans will finally be thoroughly updated on how the Moms and their families are coping with the Covid crisis.

Sure, there's social media, but many reality stars are highly selective regarding which aspects of their lives they choose to online.

Once the cameras are rolling, however, there are no more secrets.

And some fans are hoping that some long-standing questions will finally be answered by this new slate of episodes.

Specifically, they want to know what's going on with Maci Bookout's marriage to Taylor McKinney,

Wild rumors about Teen Mom relationships are not uncommon, and it's often tough to tell where and when they started.

But in this case the rumors originated with Maci herself.

Like most of the other Moms, Maci supplements her MTV income by posting links to clickbait articles.

Some of the most eyebrow-raising items on Maci's page featured headlines like “It’s Over” and “Here’s the Truth on My Divorce."

Those links usually led to articles that had nothing to do with Maci's marriage, but it's not hard to see how fans might have gotten the wrong idea.

Fortunately, it seems there's no need to be concerned about the future of Maci and Taylor's marriage.

An insider close to the couple tells Us Weekly that “there’s no truth to these rumors whatsoever.”

“They laugh at them as they are happier together than ever,” the source adds.

Of course, some fans remain irritated by the situation, and they've gone so far as to accuse Maci of lying about her marriage.

To be fair, she never lied, exactly.

But she's definitely guilty of misleading her followers and causing them to believe that there's trouble in her household in order to generate traffic.

We wouldn't judge her too harshly for that.

Some of these outlets offer big money, and Maci's got a lot of mouths to feed.

Speaking of which, the last time Bookout actually commented on the state of her marriage, she revealed that she and Taylor are hoping to welcome more children in the near future.

“It’s kind of one of those things, people say, ‘Oh, we’re waiting until we’re ready to have kids.’ You’re never going to be ready. We will never be ready,” she explained to Us.

“You just have to do it, type of thing. But we want the little ones to be a little bit older," she added.

Maci says she and Taylor both feel strongly that adoption is the route they want to take this time.

“Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing, and really accepting the process," she said.

"Because we don’t want to adopt a baby," she added.

"And not that we only want one, but we are open to siblings also.”

Yes, it certainly doesn't sound as though Maci and Taylor are planning to go their separate ways anytime soon.

Now, if she could just figure out this tension between Ryan Edwards and her son Bentley, her life would be completely drama-free.

But that probably wouldn't make for very compelling television.