Luis Ruelas: Is Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend Cheating On Her ALREADY?!

Last month, we reported that Teresa Giudice is dating Luis Ruelas, a Jersey-based (of course) entrepreneur and single father.

Even Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, wished her well in her new relationship, and insiders said they've never seen her happier.

But where there are lovers, there are sure to be haters.

And it seems that Teresa has attracted the attention of a major trash-talker from her past.

You might remember Kim DePaola from her time as a "friend of the cast" on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Or you might remember the double murder DePaola was involved with in 2017.

Either way, if you Kim D., you know she's not afraid of a little controversy.

And she came out swinging when asked about Teresa's new relationship during a recent podcast interview.

Host Heather McDonald broached the topic of Luis -- who's remained pretty much a mystery man in the weeks since he and Teresa made their relationship official -- and it seems that Kim came ready to dish,

“Well he’s not normal," Kim said when Heather noted that Teresa seemed to have found herself a "normal" guy.

"I just got a [message] – I didn’t get involved in this and it’s the first time I’ve minded my own business – but listen, we’re on,” she told Heather.

“I got a message from a very good friend of mine that used to do my nails stating that he’s seeing her girlfriend too," DePaola continued.

“She goes, ‘Teresa got herself another cad [and] he’s really no good.’ She sent me pictures and I’m like ‘I’m not getting involved.’”

Those are some pretty serious allegations, and if Luis really has a side-piece, that would probably be enough to derail his relationship with Teresa.

But it's worth noting that Kim might have motivation to spread false rumors.

After all, it sounds like she really, really, really hates Teresa.

“She back-doors people,” Kim stated.

“And this is what I’m trying to say. She doesn’t have a soul; she doesn’t know how to be a good friend. She goes through friends like I’ve never [seen] and she can’t hold onto a friend because of that reason.”

We're not sure what means to "backdoor" someone, but we know it's interesting terminology to use in reference to someone who recently served prison time.

Kim went on to say that Teresa was deeply upset upon learning that Melissa Gorga and Kathy Wakile would be joining the cast of RHONJ.

“Teresa did not know that they signed for that show until the night before the christening,” Kim explained.

“They told her ‘you’re filming the christening [and] your brother and Kathy Wakile signed,’ and I swear I was on the phone with Teresa until one-thirty in the morning," she added.

"Teresa said, ‘I don’t even want to sign this! I don’t even want to go!’ She was distraught.”'

Well, it certainly sounds like Kim has the dirt on Teresa.

But does she also have the dirt on Luis?

We guess time will tell on that score!