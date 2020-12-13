Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog: "We Are Devastated"

Lisa Vanderpump has lost her best friend.

The veteran reality star and restaurateur and husband Ken Todd said on Saturday that they are understanddably "devastated" following the death of their dog, Giggy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced the terrible news on Instagram that the couple's Pomeranian, who also charmed the hearts of Vanderpump Rules viewers and who accompanied Lisa on many red carpets... had passed away.

Alongside a series of precious photos of the canine, Vanderpump wrote the following:

We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning.

"He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too."

The Bravo personality added that Giggy played a crucial role in why she and Todd wanted to start their charitable Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016.

"Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible," she wrote.

"He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful."

Concluded Vanderpump:

"Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you."

We don't know the exact cause of death for Giggy.

However, in an interview with BravoTV.com in March 2019, Vanderpump said Giggy -- who also had alopecia -- was about nine years old at the time and that she had nearly passed away the year before.

"Giggy actually had a real hiccup last February -- and February through about August, where he was being monitored very closely.

"He spent a lot of [time] in the hospital, which was very difficult for us because he hated being left behind," she said back then.

"But he was kind of in an incubator. He was on a heart monitor.

"We actually have a pacemaker waiting for him -- a tiny, tiny little pacemaker, if he does need it."

Vanderpump added:

"He's still a young little Gigolo, but we've just got to be careful with his little heart. We worship him. I mean, Ken's even more obsessed than I am."

As mentioned above, Giggy was a major presence on Vanderpump Rules and also in Lisa's public life in general.

On Saturday, Andy Cohen also mourned Giggy's death with a multitude tributes on his Instagram Story page.

"Giggy was the first dog of Bravo," he wrote along with a throwback photo of Vanderpump and Giggy.

"My parents loved him too! Everybody loved him!" the host and producer wrote in a separate post.

Elsewhere, Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney also offered her condolences, writing: “Rip Giggy, you were and always be iconic!”

And her husband, Tom Schwartz, added: “RIP Giggy you were loved [by] many and brought so much joy to the world.”

We join Vanderpump and all her friends in mourning the loss of this adorable dog.

May Giggy rest in peace.