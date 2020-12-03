Leah Messer: I Got an Abortion and I Would Do It Again!

We've found out an awful lot about Leah Messer over the course of the past year.

Fans might have thought they knew her whole story after a decade in the Teen Mom spotlight, but Messer certainly proved that wasn't the case.

In May, Leah published a memoir that shed new light on her early life and some of the struggles she endured after achieving fame.

Messer spoke about her drug addiction and the difficulties of her traumatic childhood.

She also stunned many readers by revealing that the "miscarriage" she suffered in 2012 was actually an abortion.

Leah stated that she was with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, at the time, but did not feel that she was in a position to welcome another child.

"The miscarriage that played out on TV was an abortion," Leah told her producer Brendan in a recent episode of TM2.

"I was not married to Jeremy; we were dating. But still, Corey was kind of really, really in my head around that time. I felt like I had f-cked up by getting pregnant."

Season 4 flashback footage played to remind fans of the incident, but it's unlikely that anyone who's been following Leah's story has forgotten it.

Leah then revealed that she felt as though she had no choice but to lie, given the conservative environment of her home state.

"In West Virginia, abortion is a very controversial topic," she said.

"So to me, it was like, 'I don't want anyone to know I did this," Leah added.

Messer went on to reveal that one of her greatest fears was how Calvert would react.

"I don't think anyone understands the guilt. Like, I thought I was going to hell," Leah added.

"I was also afraid he was going to be like, 'You're a murderer.'"

Despite her fear of negative reactions from Jeremy and her neighbors, however, Leah gelt that the had no choice but to come forward.

"What I've learned is that I get to love myself no matter what, even beyond the mistakes that I've made in my life," she stated.

"And I get to forgive myself because we're all perfectly imperfect."

Leah went on to say that Jeremy initially "didn't want to talk about it" and felt she didn't need to mention the abortion in her memoir.

"That's not owning my sh-t," Leah replied.

"I remember a lot of the time in my life, and I just never brought it back up to you," Calvert said of that time in his life

"I never talked about it. We got back together and I just kind of left it alone."

"You said, 'Leah, if you can't love yourself, you can't love anyone else,'" Leah said.

"I was like, 'Damn.'"

Needless to say, it couldn't have been easy for Leah to come forward and talk about this painful chapter from her past -- and she was certainly under no obligation to do so.

But she clearly felt that remaining quiet about it would amount to being dishonest with her fans, and we applaud her for speaking out.