Leah Messer Flaunts Weight Loss In Sheer Sports Bra, Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors!

Folks, Leah Messer is on a serious winning streak these days.

And her current situation is made all the sweeter by how many rough times she's had to endure in order to get to this point.

Yeah, we've seen every one of the Teen Moms go through some serious crap over the years, but Leah might have suffered more than anyone.

As you probably recall, back in May Leah published a memoir, in which she spoke candidly for the first time about her abusive childhood and her battles with addiction.

Leah is open about the fact that she was traumatized by both experiences, but she's taken a two-pronged approach to healing.

It seems that in addition to addressing her mental health issues in therapy, Leah has taken serious interest in her physical health.

The results have been impressive, as Leah recently confirmed with a yoga pants-clad photoshoot.

Leah posted the pics below to her Instagram Story, and she was clearly in the best of moods when she did it.

"Be the change you wish to see... With Dignity & Grace," she captioned the photos.

And in news that's sure to delight Teen Mom 2 fans, she added:

"Episodes are coming for y’all!"

Is Leah referring to the slate of episodes that's currently airing on MTV, or is she suggesting that she and the rest of the cast are currently filming a new season?

Whatever the case, she was quickly reminded of the downside of reality TV stardom, as haters came out of the woodwork to suggest that Leah's new look owes much to her plastic surgeon.

Fortunately, Ms. Messer was having none of the trash-talk, and she was quick to issue a rebuttal to the trolls.

"Not had surgery peoplesss," Leah wrote in reply to one comment.

"However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. & I feel like it finally shows!" she added.

"My extensions are out, and I lightened up on the eye makeup too. #JustBeYou."

Leah swears that she's never gone under the knife, but she admits that she's not averse to the occasional cosmetic touch-up.

“Btw, this pandemic is the reason why I no longer have extensions," Messer added.

"Not saying that I'm not all about some fresh botox either... Girl. Be. YoU! Do You! When is the next Botox party? I’m coming!”

See, folks? This is the new and improved Leah.

Even when she's putting her haters in their place, she keeps it light and positive.

It's not every day that someone who's been through so much turns things around so completely -- and folks, we love to see it.