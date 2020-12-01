Lauren Swanson: Pissing Off Jim Bob Duggar By Wearing Pants at Family Gatherings?!

These are interesting times in the Duggar family, and we're gaining an unprecedented look at what goes on in the Counting On clan when the TLC cameras aren't rolling.

While the family used to present a united front -- all members equally committed to concealing their darkest secrets and strangest customs from the public -- that's no longer the case.

That's because of a rebellion within the family spearheaded by some of Jim Bob Duggar's eldest daughters.

In retrospect, it was inevitable.

After all, the Duggars' community is patriarchal to the extreme -- women are forbidden to hold jobs or seek formal education.

It was only a matter of time before one of Jim Bob's many, many daughters stood up for herself and her sisters.

While Jill Duggar has taken her acts of defiance the farthest -- Jill even drinks alcohol now, which is forbidden to Duggar men as well as women -- it was Jinger who started it all.

If you've been following the family for a while, you're probably aware that the Duggar dress code was strictly enforced for many years.

Jinger became the first to violate it by wearing pants after she married Jeremy Vuolo.

(According to custom, fathers decide what their daughters are allowed to wear until their wedding day, at which time, the responsibility transfers to their husbands.)

And now, the practice has become so fashionable that even Duggar daughters-in-law are taking part.

Last week, the Duggars hosted their annual "Family Fall Festival."

Several family members posted brief video clips to either Instagram Live or Instagram Stories.

While the bulk of the festivities will probably be seen on an upcoming episode of Counting On, you likely won't see much of Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren Swanson, who was bold enough to wear pants to an event hosted by her in-laws!

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the brief glimpses of Lauren wearing pants, and many sang her praises.

"Guess she's a regular pants wearer now," wrote one Reddit user

"YAS LAUREN WEAR THE PANTS," another echoed.

"I’m happy to see Lauren not give a s--t," a third chimed in.

Others pointed out that this is not the first time that Lauren has rocked the scandalous garment on her in-laws' property.

Just last month, the Duggars hosted some sort of get-together the night before Election Day.

The gathering was completely unmasked and almost certainly politically charged, so the family didn't reveal many details.

But some of the younger family members posted short video clips to social media, and fans noticed that Lauren was not wearing a floor-length skirt, as is customary in the aptly-named Duggar "big house."

So does this mean she's joined the rebellion against Jim Bob?

Sadly, probably not.

We've known for quite some time that Josiah is the most rebellious of the Duggar men, so it makes sense that he would grant his wife permission to wear pants.

Yes, it would be cooler if Lauren decided to do so on her own, regardless of what anyone thinks, but we'll take Duggar progress any way we can get it!