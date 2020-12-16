Lauren Comeau Throws Major Shade on Instagram: I'm DONE With Javi Marroquin!

Javi Marroquin has been involved with quite a few reality stars over the years.

He was married to Kailyn Lowry; he dated Brianna DeJesus; he even sent d-ck pics to Lacey Whitlow of Love After Lockup infamy.

But the mother of Javi's second child is not a reality star.

Sure, Lauren Comeau appeared in a handful of Teen Mom 2 scenes, but she's repeatedly made it clear that she's not a big fan of the spotlight.

Javi has stated that he's also done with the show, which means the drama between these two will probably never play out on MTV.

Not only that, Marroquin recently deleted his Instagram page after posting some very personal video clips.

Now that he's back on the site, it seems that he's decided to carefully avoid any additional "over-sharing."

Fortunately, Lauren doesn't mind keeping her Instagram followers up to date on the status of her love life.

Although it's worth noting that she tends to do so in the form of memes and passive-aggressive, generalized remarks.

In the past, Lauren has implied that Javi is an abusive narcissist.

She's also suggested that her life is much happier without Marroquin in it.

These remarks have led many to arrive at the conclusion that Lauren had filed for divorce from Javi, but the mother of one has yet to confirm or deny those rumors.

But just because she's keeping mum on the divorce question, that doesn't mean that Lauren is done throwing major shade in Javi's direction.

Earlier this week, Comeau posted a meme that many have interpreted a sign that she's looking forward to the adventures that await her as a single woman.

“Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to,” read the quote that appeared on Lauren's Instagram Story earlier this week.

“Set the tone!” it concluded.

Now, that certainly doesn't sound like content produced by a woman who's eager to re-enter a relationship with a man who was caught cheating on her twice.

And adding to the glorious shadiness of it all is the fact that Lauren posted the meme on December 11, which just happens to be Javi's birthday.

Yes, instead of giving a birthday shout-out to her baby daddy, Comeau decided to share a meme about the importance of self-love and "setting the tone" for future relationships.

Look, Lauren has demonstrated in the past that she's willing to put up with an awful lot from Javi.

After all, she caught Javi cheating on her in the bathroom of their home while she slept upstairs -- and she still took him back.

But this time, it looks as though she's out of patience -- and Javi is out of second chances.

So Mr. Marroquin might want to find himself another reality star to mess around with, because it looks as though Lauren is finally fed up.

Here's hoping she sticks to her guns and denies this fool's inevitable, repeated pleas for another chance.