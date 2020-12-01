Lauren Comeau: Filing For Divorce From Javi Marroquin?

It's been over a month since the debut of the Teen Mom 2 episode in which Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of trying to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

It seems Javi either wasn't aware of the scene, or he didn't warn his fiancee, Lauren Comeau, because she reacted to the episode by moving out of the home they shared.

In the weeks since, neither party has addressed the situation directly, but Lauren has been posting quotes to her Instagram Stories that appear to be not-so-subtle digs at Javi.

In one, she implied that Javi is abusive.

In another, she seemed to indicate that she's much happier without Javi in her life.

"You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air," Comeau wrote in one such story.

"One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is that projection tactics the narcissists use," read another.

"Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves."

Yeah, those don't sound like the words of a woman who's eager to give her ex another chance.

This is the second time that Lauren caught Javi cheating on her, and in the past, she eventually returned home after spending some time with family in her native Maine.

This time, it seems that Lauren is planning to remain in Delaware.

But that doesn't mean she'll be moving back in with Javi anytime soon.

As UK tabloid The Sun first reported, Lauren posted a Facebook status update in which she asked her followers if they have even leads on rental properties in Delaware.

“Hi Delaware friends! If any of you know of a short term rental options, 6 months or under, or a rent to own option - please let me know!” Lauren wrote.

The part about "short term" options might make it seem as though Lauren is seeking a temporary arrangement with an eye toward giving Javi a second chance.

However, she's also interested in "rent to own" arrangements, which likely means that she's looking for a rental for the time being so trhat she can buy a home of her own in the next few months.

The news that Lauren is looking to permanently move on doesn't come as much of a shock.

After all, this is the second time that Lauren has caught Javi cheating over the course of their relatively brief relationship.

But the development likely came as a blow to Javi.

Insiders say he's still hoping for a reconciliation, and it was just two weeks ago that he and Lauren briefly reunited in order to celebrate son Eli's second birthday.

But if Javi thought that would lead to Lauren moving back in on a permanent basis, it seems he was sorely mistaken.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans believe Lauren is now on the verge of filing for divorce from Javi.

It remains to be seen if she'll actually take that step -- but it seems certain that, for now at least, she wants him out of her life.