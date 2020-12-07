Lauren Caldwell: Did She Dump Her Fiance For Jason Duggar?

When you think of the Duggar family, "wholesome" and "pious" might be among the first words that spring to mind.

(Of course, "brainwashed," "ignorant," and "bigoted" might also pop into your head, but that's a conversation for another time.)

The point is, the Duggars have worked very hard to present a sqeaky clean image to the world, and it's one of the reasons they're still so popular among their fellow fundamentalists.

Of course, if you scratch the surface of all that innocence and chastity, you'll find a family that's just as beset by dysfunction and dishonesty as any other.

And nowhere is that scandalous underbelly more evident than in the situation involving Kendra Caldwell.

Kendra, as you likely recall, is the wife of Joe Duggar, one of Michelle and Jim Bob's many, many offspring.

Kendra's family might actually rival the Duggars in terms of esteem and social position within the Arkansas evangelical community.

Paul Caldwell is a local pastor, and Jim Bob reportedly regards him not only as a friend but a sort of spiritual advisor.

Needless to say, the besties were overjoyed when Joe married Kendra, thus legally merging the two families.

(Some have even gone so far as to claim the dads forced Joe and Kendra into an arranged marriage.)

Now, it seems they want to experience that elation all over again -- and they don't care who gets hurt in the process.

For years now, there have been rumors of Kendra's sister, Lauren Caldwell, marrying a Duggar,

Those hopes seemed to be dashed, however, by news that Lauren had gotten engaged to Titus Hall.

But now, it seems that Jim Bob and Paul might have a second shot at making their dreams come true.

According to a new report from In Touch, Kendra has called off her engagement.

At least her Instagram page seems to indicate as much.

Kendra has wiped all photos of Titus from her account, including the pics from the recent island getaway during which he proposed.

Given that neither of them is actually famous in their own right, and the Arkansas fundie community values its privacy, this is probably the closest we'll get to a formal breakup announcement.

Of course, breakups are a very, very big deal in the Duggars' world, and they generally only happen under the most extreme curcumstances.

Josiah is the only Duggar of his generation to enter a courtship that did not result in marriage, and his breakup with Marjorie Jackson remains shrouded in mystery.

(He has since married and had a child with Lauren Swanson.)

So it's not hard to see why fans think pressure from her father and/or the wealthy and powerful Duggar clan might have played a role in Lauren's decision to abruptly end her engagement.

That leaves us with the question of which one of Jim Bob's boys is the most likely to have claimed Lauren's heart.

Several Duggar sons are of marrying age, though there's one less now that 18-year-old Justin is engaged to Claire Spivey.

Rumors of Jason Duggar proposing to Lauren have been circulating since April of 2019, so if Lauren is interested in becoming a Duggar, that's the most likely avenue.

Obviously, there's been no formal announcement yet.

In fact, this is all based on wild speculation.

But options for young fundies in rural Arkansas are very limited, and we wouldn't be surprised if Pastor Paul strongly encouraged his daughter to consider the Duggar option.

We just hope it's what she wants, too.