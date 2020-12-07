Larsa Pippen to God: Please Help the Woman Whose Marriage I Helped Ruin!

Give Larsa Pippen at least some credit, okay?

She doesn't lack nerve.

The former reality star has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons, after photos emerged of her walking hand-in-hand with above-average NBA shooting guard Malik Beasley.

The two were spotted in a Miami mall -- and the two are now in hot water because Beasley is married.

Upon seeing the pictures of her husband and Pippen looking quite chummy, Instagram model Montana Yao replied as follows:

“Wow… I don’t even know this man. This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao, who has since filed for divorce from Beasley, added that “the truth always comes out one way or another.

"I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real."

An insider has claimed Pippen believed Beasley's marriage was already over when she started to get busy with the professional baller -- and, hey, look, we have no idea.

We can't claim to be experts on the relationship between Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.

But the estranged husband and wife do share a young son and Pippen does now find herself in the middle of their divorce drama and you'd think she'd keep her mouth shut for awhile now as a result.

However, she's chosen to take the opposite approach.

“God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache,” Pippen penned yesterday on Instagram, adding:

“I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain. "

She concluded her oddly-timed message as follows:

"May You continue to give them the strength to keep going. To push through these dark moments & know You are with them every step of the way.”

Considering Larsa seems at least partially responsiible for the end of this union, quite a few social media followers have responded to her prayer with a very loud eye-roll emoji.

“I am thinking of Malik Beasley’s wife and son,” one follower commented wrote on her post, while another chimed in with:

“She praying for her victims.”

“You knew he was married and didn’t care. Please!” another critic added.

Harsh, but... mostly fair and accurate, right?

Not long before the photos of herself and Beasley materialized, Larsa also earned backlash for admitting she dated Tristan Thompson before he got together with Khloe Kardashian.'

This was in the same interview during which Pippen alleged Kanye West had brainwashed the Kardashians.

The entrepreneur and blogger, meanwhile, also shared a cryptic quote on Instagram on Friday, December 4, as flirty comments Beasley previously left on her account resurfaced amid the controversy.

“Don’t judge me until you know me,” Pippen posted on her social media page.

“Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me.”