Lamar Odom: Sabrina is Holding My Passports and Passwords HOSTAGE! Help!

In early November, the world learned that Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr had split, ending their engagement. An attempted reconciliation failed.

Now, Lamar is publicly pleading for his passwords and important legal documents like his passport, which he claims that Sabrina is holding hostage. Oh no.

Lamar Odom is trying to inch his way back onto social media, if only to issue an urgent plea.

"What’s up good people," the basketball legend begins his message, posted to Instagram.

He shares: "I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team."

"Unfortunately," Lamar reveals, "my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex."

"And," he continues, "we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter."

That is ... a genuinely horrifying situation that we would not wish on anyone.

Is he accusing Sabrina of changing his passwords to lock him out of his accounts? It appears that way.

"If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me," Lamar asks, "hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting."

We have a suggestion on how he might make that happen very quickly, but let's hold off until his message concludes.

"In the meantime come holla at me I need y’all to SUBSCRIBE to my youtube, my twitch, and follow me on snapchat Lucky7lefty," Lamar asks.

"If you got an iphone im on club house so drop in," he recommends.

Lamar then announces: "I'm starting a room about Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love. "

"No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over," Lamar writes in a subsequent post.

"All ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords," he expresses. Oh, that sounds so serious.

"That’s it," Lamar expresses.

"You’ve wronged me in so many ways," he accuses his ex.

"And I was willing to walk away quietly," Lamar says.

"But," he concludes grimly, "I see you want a show."

First of all, Lamar wants to know how to resolve this "hostage" situation as quickly as possible. Some platforms are notoriously slow to restore stolen accounts.

Calling your ex (ahem, his other ex) during the holidays can be tricky, but we'd recommend that he dial up Khloe.

Khloe can't make Sabrina give back anything, but we have to imagine that if Khloe -- or especially Kim or Kylie -- sent the right message, any social media platform would help out very quickly.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina told her followers back in November.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make," she expressed.

"But," she continued, "it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," Sabrina accused.

Though she affirmed that she loves him "dearly," she wrote that she is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

It appears that there was more to this story -- and that there continues to be more to this story -- than a simple breakup and some personal troubles.