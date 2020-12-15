Kylie Jenner Was the Highest-Paid Celeb of 2020 ... And You Won't Believe How Much She Made

If you're a regular visitor here at The Hollywood Gossip, you know that Kylie Jenner holds a very special place in our hearts.

Granted, that has more to do with Kylie's thirst traps than her business acumen, but we're happy to applaud all of her accomplishments, whether they involve a new career milestone or a new pair of yoga pants.

And today's honor is a big one.

Maybe it's not as big as becoming the world's youngest billionaire or selling half of her cosmetics brand for a 9-figure sum.

But it still serves as a reminder of just how popular -- and how insanely rich -- Kylie really is.

According to a new report from Forbes, Kylie was the highest-paid celebrity of 2020.

And the accomplishment is no doubt made even sweeter by the fact that Kylie beat out brother-in-law Kanye West, who slut-shamed Kylie for posing in Playboy earlier this year.

And just how much cash does it take to out-earn all other celebs?

Well, for Kylie it was somewhere in the neighborhood of $600 million, most of which came from the sale of 51% of her cosmetics line to Coty, a company that forked over $540 million for the privilege of entering the Kylie business.

In a distant second place was Kanye, who made his cash in a similar way this year.

'Ye earned about $170 million as a result of a new deal between Adidas and his Yeezy sneaker line.

Needless to say, neither member of Kim's inner circle will be able to repeat these feats next year -- unless they're somehow able to build and sell new billion dollar companies between now and the end of 2021.

But in a year in which most segments of the entertainment industry suffered major losses, both Kylie and Kanye deserve a world of credit for finding ways to rake in such massive sums.

It's interesting that it was Forbes who bestowed the honor on Jenner and West, as the entire extended Kardashian clan spent much of the year feuding with the publication.

It began when Forbes revoked Kylie's billionaire status and accused of her making misleading statements with regard to her net worth.

The news was not well-received by Kylie who lashed out at the magazine in a lengthy Twitter tirade:

“What am I even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site,” she wrote.

“All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,”

Shortly thereafter, Kanye went on the attack against Forbes, claiming that the outlet dramatically underestimated his net worth.

But it seems that the editors were able to set aside their personal feelings and name Kylie and Kanye the king and queen of 2020.

That's kind of a dubious honor, to be honest.

We just hope the title won't go to Kylie's head and lead to a reduction in Instagram thirst traps.

After all, she might have her billions of dollars to get her through 2020, but the rest of us need the sight of Kylie twerking in a bikini to keep us going.