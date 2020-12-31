Kylie Jenner Rings in 2021 With Miniscule Bikini, Monumental Cleavage

Well, there were times when it seemed like this day would never arrive, but believe it or not, 2020 is finally coming to an end.

Over the next 24 hours, you're sure to see dozens of articles recapping the horrors we all endured over the course of the past 12 months, but we'd like to counter-balance all of that negativity by focusing on one of the good things about this craptastic year.

We're talking, of course, about Kylie Jenner.

Yes, throughout the plague times, Kylie's quarantine content gave us reason to feel hopeful.

No matter how real things got for the rest of the world, Kylie continued to offer an online oasis where fans could pause in their scrolling and, for a brief moment, vicariously enjoy the life of 23-year-old billionaire.

But for those are uninterested in Kylie's billion-dollar cosmetics brand, she also offered a look at some of the other valuable assets in her portfolio.

And yes, we're talking about Kylie's boobs.

Whether she was twerking in a bikini or hiking her cleavage up to dangerous new heights, Kylie got creative when it came to putting her ladies on display this year.

Now, Kylie is ending 2020 the same way she started it -- in a pool, rocking a tiny bikini.

"Swimming into 2021," Kylie captioned her latest photo set.

It seems she posed for the pics while vacationing in Aspen this week several other family members.

Now, we could take this opportunity to complain that the Kardashians don't care about Covid, and they continue to boast about their travels and their parties in shockingly tone deaf fashion.

But, we're gonna give Kylie and Kendall the benefit of the doubt and assume that they're keeping their distance from their fellow one-percenters during their time in Colorado's rich-folk capital.

Maybe we're just sick of bashing the Kard clan for all the foolish decisions they've made in recent months.

Or maybe we're just trying to leave the negativity behind and enter 2021 with a renewed focus on the things that make us happy and spark joy.

And yes, once again, we're talking about Kylie's boobs.

Maybe Jeff Bezos and other billionaires would be less hated if they posted more bikini pics.

Just a thought.

It's certainly seems to have helped Kylie's public image, and we can't think of a better way to ring in the new year than by discussing the finer points of Mark Zuckerberg's latest thong selfie.

You're welcome for that mental image, America.