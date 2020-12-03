Kylie Jenner Pouts, Flaunts Thick Thighs In Confusing New Pic

As we've said many times over the past few months, Kylie Jenner's quarantine content has been one of the few good things about 2020.

While the world fell apart around her, Kylie continued posting thirst trap selfies and allowing her fans to vicariously live the life of a 23-year-old billionaire.

Kylie Jenner Is Wearing a Bikini in 2020

And folks, every second of it was awesome.

Of course, we're talking like the year is already over when actually -- to the chagrin of millions -- there are still several weeks left in 2020.

That's the bad news.

Kylie Jenner in Quarantine

The good news is, the Christmas season is here, which means we're in for a whole new kind of sultry content from Kylie.

Already, we've seen Kylie in Grinch mode, as she promoted her new makeup line, inspired by the furry green guy who attempted to steal Christmas.

It's a little weird to introduce sex appeal into the world of Dr. Seuss, but she's pulling it off.

Kylie Jenner Steals Christmas

What's even more confusing is Kylie's latest post, which is also Christmas-themed, but seems to have captured her at a moment when her heart was three sizes too small.

"Counting down the days till xmas," Kylie captioned the pic below.

We can't help but wonder -- if she's got the merriest season on her mind, what's the deal with the very un-festive scowl?

Kylie Jenner Has Thighs

Oh, well. We guess it doesn't really matter in the end.

After all, the pic has racked up nearly 7 million likes in its first six hours online.

And we're guessing most of the enthusiasm has little to do with Kylie's facial expression.

Kylie Takes a Topless Selfie

If, like us, you're in the habit of googling Kylie on a daily basis, you might have caught wind of an ongoing conversation about her latest look.

Specifically, fans are convinced that Kylie is thicker than ever.

This obversation has mostly occurred in the form of compliments, and high ones, at that.

Kylie Jenner Is Wearing Yoga Pants

After all, Kylie wasn't exactly lacking in the thickness department before.

But these days, in possible imitation of her famously-thick sister Kim, Kylie seems to have upped her thickness quotient by several points.

In the case of her latest pic, much attention has been paid to Kylie's thighs.

Kylie in Orange

And since you've been on the internet before, we probably don't need to tell you that several comments were posted by anonymous men fantasizing about various scenarios involving their close proximity to the newly-thickened area between Kylie's knees and hips.

We're sure Kylie's accustomed to that sort of creepy attention by now.

But what she's not used -- we would guess -- is people criticizing her facial expression, and a good deal of that went on in the comments, as well.

Kylie Jenner Gets Nearly-Nude on Instagram: It's a Christmas Miracle!
Start Gallery

"Be happy with the little that you have. There are people with nothing that still manage to smile," one critic wrote.

It's an interesting comment, in that we've never heard anyone describe the world's youngest billionaire as having "little" before.

And judging by her most recent pics, Kylie has more and more to show off every day!

