Kylie Jenner Accused of Lying About Breast Implants

If you follow her on Instagram, you know that Kylie Jenner doesn't conceal much from the world.

The 23-year-old billionaire flaunts her famous figure like it's her job, and in a way ... it is.

Kylie became the world's youngest billionaire because of her makeup line, but the success of her company is partially due to the fact that she's cultivated a look millions wish to emulate.

Kylie was the highest paid celeb of 2020, a feat she likely wouldn't have been able to accomplish were it not for the immense popularity of her Instagram page.

With more than 200 million followers, Kylie's is among the most popular on the site.

The mother of one has mastered the social media game, forever finding ways to build her brand by delivering compelling posts.

Even when most of the nation was under lockdown orders, Kylie kept it fresh with quarantine content that allowed fans to live the billionaire life vicariously.

Of course, all that public scrutiny comes at a price.

Rumors about Kylie's plastic surgery history have been circulating since she was a child.

And some fans think her latest pics have left little doubt about what sort of work she's had done.

Kylie posted the photo below earlier this week, and ... well, it's clear her goal is to draw the viewer's attention to two of her more famous assets.

The trick may have worked a little too well, as fans began to speculate that Kylie had recently undergone some aggressive expansion.

"Her boobs are bigger than her face," one commenter wrote.

"I seriously need a boob job and this pic gave me inspiration," another added.

"Wish I could trust people as much as she trust that dress on her boobs," a third joked.

"At this point, I'm wondering if she still has nipples," a fourth chimed in.

Others pointed out that Kylie has discussed her feelings about cosmetic surgery in the past -- but it's important to point out that she hasn't done so in a very long time.

"Well, I haven't done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that, so I don't really care," she said.

Of course, it's worth noting that Kylie made that remark in 2015 shortly after she hit the big 1-8.

"But I did just turn 18, so it kind of surprises me when people think I've undergone so many surgeries," she added.

Her age is significant, as many plastic surgeons won't operate on a minor without parental consent.

Kris Jenner is a permissive parent, but is she "breast implants at 17" permissive? Maybe not.

And is it a coincidence that Kylie hasn't commented on the matter of going under the knife she reached the age of majority?

Our guess would be no.

Look, Kylie grew up surrounded by adults who had undergone extensive plastic surgery, and most likely she's had a bit of work done herself.

The fact is, it's up to her if she wants to talk about, and despite the accusations leveled against her this week, she hasn't technically lied about anything.

As we're sure she's well aware, there's no shame in plastic surgery.

After all, Ms. Jenner has had such good work done that other people are going to the doctor hoping to look like Kylie!