Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Scott Disick-Amelia Hamlin Relationship!

When word first got out that Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin, no one was terribly shocked.

After all, Scott has a long history of pursuing teenage models, and despite the fact that he's now approaching 40, he seems to have no intention of retiring from that game anytime soon.

At 37, Scott is almost twice the age of 19-year-old Amelia.

And like his previous girlfriend, Sofia Richie -- who was also in her teens when she first started hooking up with Disick -- Amelia runs in a social circle that overlaps that of the Kar-Jenners.

Her mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, and her father is Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin, both of whom are well acquainted with Kris Jenner.

You would think the circumstances would have Kourtney Kardashian in a rage.

It's bad enough that she's once again forced to endure the humiliation of the father of her children bringing a barely-legal runway walker to family gatherings.

On top of that, Scott continues to bang the teenage daughters of families she's known since childhood.

But according to a new report from Hollywood Life, none of this bothers Kourtney in the slightest.

In fact, it seems Scott and Amelia have her well-wishes.

“The Kardashians aren’t really talking about Scott & Amelia. It’s not something that’s coming up often in conversation,” a source recently told the outlet.

“They honestly just want Scott happy," the insider added.

Naturally, Kourtney is a little concerned about the possibility of such a young woman taking on a stepmother-like role in the lives of her children.

But for reasons we might never understand, it seems she has complete trust and faith in Scott.

“Kourtney is really protective of the kids but also lets Scott live his life,” the insider continued.

“They still communicate daily and do things as a family.”

The source confessed that it may take “a while to warm up to the idea of Amelia, if she sticks around” but noted thsat “she’s still really new and she trusts Scott to make good choices when it comes to the kids.”

The family connection likely makes things a bit awkward, but it seems Kourtney and her sisters never knew Amelia terribly well.

“Kris knows Amelia because of Lisa Rinna [Amelia’s mom] so she’s not a stranger to them and they know she’s a nice girl,” the source shared.

“The other girls know her but not extremely well.”

Despite recent rumors of Kourtney and Scott getting back together, it looks as though Kourtney prefers to keep their relationship platonic so that they focus on amicable co-parenting.

“Scott and Kourtney will always hold a special place in their hearts for each other, but a romantic relationship just isn’t in the cards for them right now,” the source explained.

“They’ll always care about each other because they’ve known each other for such a huge part of their lives and really grown up together in a lot of ways so that bond will always be there.”

It's a bit of a strange arrangement -- but hey, Scott and Kourtney appear to be prioritizing their kids' health and happiness above all else, and that's all that matters.