Kim Kardashian: Keeping Distance From Kanye, Preparing to File For Divorce

There may have been times over the past year when you found yourself feeling deeply annoyed by your family members of your rommates.

But remember, the situation could have been much worse.

You could have been forced to quarantine with Kanye.

Yes, that's the living hell that Kim Kardashian has awakened to for much of the past nine months. And you thought that celebrities could just buy their way out of the dumpster fire that is 2020.

Following his infamous Twitter meltdown, in which he accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill, Yeezy spent several months hiding out on his ranch in Montana.

Unfortunately, the rapper is back in Calabasas, and is once residing in casa de Kim.

But that doesn't mean these two ever see each other!

You see, Kim and Kanye's crib is big enough that they can live under the same foof ans never see each other!

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” a source close to the situation tells celebrity gossip magazine In Touch.

The insider went on to say that the points of contention between the couple are pretty much exactly what you would expect.

For obvious reasons, she was less than thrilled with the Twitter rant in which he threatened to divorce her, sort of insinuated that she wanted to abort their child, and called her mom a white supremacist.

And then there was the infamous Kanye presidential campaign.

Yes, as you may recall, the rapper embarked on a half-hearted race for the White House in 2020.

As was abundantly clear to pretty much everyone who knew about it - except Kanye - the whole thing was a national joke, and West's name didn't even make it onto the ballots in most states.

It seems Kim tried to warn Kanye against embarking on his ill-fated vanity campaign, but he had no interest in her objections.

“She didn’t think it was a good idea,” an insider tells In Touch.

“He felt somewhat betrayed.”

Wow. Calling the campaign "not a good idea" is pretty much the understatement of the century, but Kanye still got upset?

Forget too sensitive for the spotlight, this guy might be too sensitive for life on planet Earth!

In any case, all this separation talk has led to new rumors about Kim filing for divorce from Kanye.

The couple does seem to be closer to calling it quits than ever before, but sources say Kim isn't quite ready to go there.

She wants to wait until Kanye is back in Wyoming before she files, but he's set up camp in California for the foreseeable future.

Kim has not spoken publicly about the possibility of ending her marriage, but over the summer, one of her reps issued a statement claiming the couple is still close - despite their physical distance.

“Kim is focusing on expanding her brands, like SKIMS and KKW, her legal career, and raising the children,” the rep said.

“Kanye prefers being in Wyoming. He’s been busy turning the ranch into a huge compound with the latest technology."

"It doesn’t really interest Kim. L.A. is home to her.”

Sounds like Kim tried her best to make this thing work - but it also sounds like she was the only one putting in any effort at all.