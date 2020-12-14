Kim Kardashian: Why Won't She Just Divorce Kanye Already?!?

At this point, it seems pretty clear that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't have the happiest marriage.

Maybe they did at some point.

Perhaps the love even remains real deep down inside the heart of the former sex tape star and formerly respected rap artist.

But if 2020 has been a bad year for those who believe in many bedrocks of democracy and for those who had wanted to gather many loved ones in the same place for some sort of special event, well...

... it's been an especially crappy year for the couple once referred to as Kimye.

In case you forgot, Kanye actually ran for President this summer and fall.

As part of his campaign, he dragged heroine Harriet Tubman and he admitted that he wanted to abort daughter North West upon first learning Karddashian was pregnant.

Kanye ranted and ranted to such an extent, exposing many personal secrets in the process, that Kardashian released her first public statement about the condition of her husband's mental health.

In the many months since, divorce rumors have followed the famous couple around.

They're basically living separate lives at this point.

A multitude of anonymous sources have confirmed as much.

Overall, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians lead and the rapper have been “struggling” for “months and months," according to these same sources.

However, they’re allegedly “happy” with the way things are because their four children stilll have two parents who remain together and the goal is to disrupt their lives as little as possible.

Is this why Kim hasn't actually filed to divorce?

Is it a responsible parenting thing, in her mind?

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” one person has told Hollywood Life, adding:

“It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile.”

This is literally the case most of the time.

Kardashian is in Los Angeles with her sons and daughters, while West has mostly been at his ranch in Montana ever since his marital problems arise this year.

"She’s in L.A. most of the time and he’s spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him,” the same source emphasized.

“He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there. They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well."

Why stick around in such an arrangement?

Perhaps because Kim thinks it would hurt her image to get divorced for a third time.

"Kanye will always worship Kim. He loves her so much,” a second source also told Hollywood Life, concluding:

“He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also isn’t planning on leaving Kanye anytime soon."

The stars got married in 2014.

Many observers have wondered why Kardashian hasn't done more to keep West quiet during his apparent breakdown in 2020, but she's actually spokenly openly on the topic.

"That’s my husband,” she previously told Vogue.

“I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong.

"Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

So... in the end... maybe Kim isn't splitting from Kanye because she knows he's a good guy and he's just going through a lot of stuff these days. He has an illness.

That would almost make her admirable, wouldn't it?