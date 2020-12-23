Kim Kardashian to Peasant Fans: Publicly Beg Me For Some Loot and Maybe I'll Help You Out!

Right on the heels of Khloe Kardashian's tone deaf display of riches, Kim is coming under fire.

She's offering to give away money to 1,000 lucky fans ... but once people began digging past the surface, they found a lot of reasons to feel angry.

"Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table," Kim tweeted on Monday, December 21.

"I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people," she announced.

Kim then invited her fans and followers to "Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday." She also tagged her tweet with "#partner."

Offering to give away $500,000 so conveniently and with few caveats is great ... but to say that Kim received some pushback is an understatement.

One critic wrote: "Celebrities be like: 'we know you guys are starving and the government won’t help you, so beg for money online and I might sprinkle you peasants some.'"

"Celebrities making us beg for cashapp money on here I feel like s--t," another expressed.

"Does this ease your conscience about about your covid vacation?" one response asked. "Or do you feel powerful making people beg you for money?"

"These celebrities giving money set through Cashapp are not giving their own money. Cashapp/Chime is sponsoring," another explained.

That same tweet continued: "It's awesome people are getting help but I keep seeing people framing the celebrities as awesome people for giving 'their' money away."

Kim Kardashian, who has a reported net worth of $780 million and who made an estimated $50 million in 2020 alone, is a very wealthy woman.

But she didn't tag her tweet as "#partner" because she feels a sense of partnership with her impoverished followers and fans.

It's a huge promotional giveaway, and one can only assume that Cashapp is footing the bill.

The plan is simple: you tell people drop their Cashapp links in the replies and they'll have a chance to win money.

A lot of people are desperate after months of massive governmental failures, and everyone likes money, so of course people are going to plug their links.

It's a safe bet that thousands of people will create new Cashapp accounts for a chance to win.

And even if they don't get the payout, once you have a Cashapp, you're more likely to use it, even if it's just to link to it for others to send you money in your time of need.

It's a smart ad, and it makes sense to run it through one of the most famously wealthy and social media-active people on the planet.

In fact, scammers have been using posts very similar to this one to trick people into giving away personal information for years, albeit mostly to Facebook denizens.

Is giving away money to random people on social media an absolute good? Of course.

No one short of the shrieking ghost of Ayn Rand or the slowly melting wax statue of Paul Ryan objects in principle to handing out money, even in small amounts, to those in need.

The issue is both the way that Kim superficially appears to be the one doling out wads of cash, and the fact that she herself probably made a bundle from running this ad.

To be clear, with the exception of perhaps some Leftier-than-thou tryhards on social media, no one is blaming Kim for outrageous income inequality, decades of wage stagnation, or the pandemic.

But given the going rate to run any kind of ad through someone like Kim on social media, fans suspect that she was paid more by Cashapp than all of the recipients of this promotional giveaway combined.

It's the government's job to promote the general welfare of the American people -- it says so right in the Constitution -- but seeing an almost-billionaire offer a sum like this of a company's money can be hard for someone who had to skip presents this year to keep the lights on.