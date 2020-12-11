Kim Kardashian: I'm "So Messed Up" After Brandon Bernard Execution

Kim Kardashian has opened way up about something both personal and political.

On Thursday, the 40-year old reality star reacted -- via a number of social media messages -- to the execution of Brandon Bernard.

Bernard was convicted of two counts of murder, among other crimes, for his involvement in a 1999 double murder.

He was then put to death last night at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Kardashian, who really does seem committed these days to the cause of criminal justice reform, spoke on multiple occasions to Bernard and made it her mission to stay his execution.

She wrote on Facebook yesterday that she even talked to Bernard on the phone mere hours before his death.

"Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time," Kardashian told her fans.

"Hardest call I’ve ever had.

"Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over."

Kim has received some flak for supporting Bernard over the past couple years -- but she has never argued that he didn't deserve severe punishment for his crimes.

Kardashian simply doesn't believe in the death penalty, especially not for someone such as Bernard... who she believes has rehabilitated himself behind bars and who did not pull the trigger in the aforementioned homicide.

Added Kim on Facebook:

"When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it.

"I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that."

After Bernard became the ninth person to be executed this year in the United States, Kim wrote:

"I'm so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person.

"So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others."

Kim had contributed to a social media campaign in recent weeks to convince President Donald Trump to commute the sentence for Brandon, who had been on Death Row for two decades.

"Brandon wanted me to tell every single person who worked on his behalf supporting him in any way a huge thank you," Kardashian added.

"He was certain he was gonna have the chance to tell you all himself and write you all letters but he told me to tell you all how grateful he is for you!

"His main message that he learned in his life was to not hang out with the wrong crowd.

"That was so important to him that he shared that with the youth. It got him caught up and he made poor choices."

Here is how Kim concluded on Facebook:

The most important thing to him that he said was a gift to his mom, sister, daughters and family was the validation the public support gave to his family.

His family knew him inside and knew he wasn’t his mistake he made as a teenager but he was sad his family felt shame.

With the public support he felt the shame could go away and it validated him to his family that the world also knew he was better then his teenage self.

We would talk about music a lot and how he’s gotten into classical music lately to soothe his soul.

He’s a master at crochet amd would laugh that if someone just saw his cell they would think it was a grandmas cell.

I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace.

This just has to change: our system is so fucked up.