Kim Kardashian Flaunts Winter Bikini Body: This Is 40, Bishes!

As we reported earlier this week, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is vacationing in Lake Tahoe at the moment, and fans aren't quite sure what to make of it.

Is this another case of the Kar-Jenners reminding us they don't care about Covid-19, or are they exercising an abundance of caution and quarantining together -- a safe distance from LA -- in order to ensure that they're able to celebrate Christmas together?

We guess we would be more concerned with uncovering an answer to these questions, were it not for the fact that the trip has yielded so many gloriously thirsty photo sessions.

Yes, folks, there's something for every taste here.

You want Kylie Jenner flaunting her newly-acquired thickness in a woodsy environment? You got it!

How about Kendall Jenner flashing the camera while wearing an outfit entirely comprised of items from her siblings' fashion lines?

Now that's self-promotion!

Of course, all of this status-signaling (for an audience of literally hundreds of millions of Instagram followers) wouldn't be possible were it not for the OG of Kardashian thirst.

Yes, we're talking about Kim Kardashian, of course, and if you thought turning 40 and being married to a jealous lunatic would cause Kim to tone down the raciness of her pics, then you've got another thing coming.

As you can see, Kim heated up the slopes faster than climate change with her latest bikini pics.

And no matter how you feel about fossil fuels, there's no denying that Kim's hot enough to melt an ice cap in that two-piece.

Have we seen Kim Kardashian bikini pics before?

Of course we have.

Many, many times, in fact.

But there's something special about her latest post.

For one, we've been seeing less and less of this sort of content from Kim over the course of the past year or so.

As firm believers that Kim's hotness has only increased with age, this is a trend that we encourage her to reverse as soon as possible.

Also, setting these pics apart is the fact that we very rarely Kim rocking such skimpy attire in a wintry environment.

We'd consult our records, but we tend to get distracted when we do that.

And finally, one more thing that makes these pics different from the ones that Kim has been posting recent is the fact that she's not selling or promoting anything (other than herself) which is a rarity in the Kard clan these days.

She captioned the pics, "Always find your light!" and while we're not even sure what that means, the lack of a promo code is refreshing.

We know that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending soon, and the Kards have to earn however they can.

But at the same time, we occasionally like to see the fam posting swimsuit pics for no other reason than simple, old-fashioned thirst.