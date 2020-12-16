Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: We're Staying Together For the Kids!

As we reported earlier this week, it seems that Kim Kardashian has been keeping her distance from Kanye West as she weighs her options with regard to the future of her marriage.

Some insiders say this state of affairs has for several months, and it began around the time that Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him during a bizarre Twitter tirade.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye in 2019

Now, the question on the minds of many fans is "why doesn't Kim just divorce Kanye?"

It seems like a simple solution, and perhaps one day it will be.

But right now, Kim seems to feel that leaving Kanye would do more harm than good.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Outside

For one thing, you've got combined assets in the billions that will need to be divvied up.

On top of that, the Wests have four children together.

Not surprisingly, insiders say that's Kim's real reason for keeping up appearances, even though she and Kanye haven't been together in any meaningful way in quite some time.

Kanye and North In the DR

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," a source close to the situation recently told E! News, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them."

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worryabout it too m uch," the insider adds.

"She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

Kim and Yeezus

So yeah, it sounds like Kanye is enjoying the best of both worlds at the moment.

By day, he's a responsible family man, by night, he's going out and living the rapper's lifestyle.

"They are still a family and they come together for the kids," says the source.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

As for the upcoming holidays, it seems neither Covid, nor a fractured marriage will keep the Kard clan from partying together.

"They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," the source says.

"It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2019

As for the location of the get-together, that information remains top secret, but the source says the Kardashian-Jenners are "heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation."

In recent weeks, fans have complained that the Kardashians don't care about Covid and seem to have little regard for the health and safety of those around them.

So you can expect to see a lot more masks and social disatancing at the Christmas Eve bash.

A Kiss for Kim

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Kim tweeted last week.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," she continued.

"Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Kanye West: I've Been Trying to Divorce Kim For YEARS! Kris Jenner is a White Supremacist! [UPDATED]
Start Gallery

Well, it's good to see Kim finally taking this stuff seriously.

After all, she's already got one pesky bug in her life that she can't seem to shake.

Just kidding, Kanye!

