Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Still Headed For Divorce, Source Claims

We think it's safe to say it's been a tumultuous year for just about everyone.

And it seems that the events of 2020 have been particularly damaging to the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The relationship has been showing signs of strain for years, but the situation really came to a head over the summer.

As you'll likely recall, during one of his signature Twitter tirades, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

He also slut-shamed Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, for posing in Playboy, and he referred to Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, as a white supremacist.

Needless to say, that's not the sort of thing from which any marriage can easily recover.

But insiders say Kim has devoted an impressive amount of time and energy to rebuilding her relationship.

Unfortunately, it seems her efforts were seldom reciprocated.

Kanye spent much of the year in Wyoming, ranting on social media and launching side projects that ranged from inspired to foolhardy.

He recorded new music; he revealed the designs for new Yeezy sneakers; he embarked on a half-hearted presidential campaign.

What he did not do, it seems, was work on his marriage.

Despite that, Kim and Kanye seemed to have made progress toward healing the damage caused by his erratic behavior.

Now, however, a new report from Entertainment Tonight indicates that those all those scenes of family togetherness were largely for show, and the Wests marriage remains in peril.

"Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state," a source tells the outlet.

"The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family."

According to this insider, Kardashian feels West "needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else."

As for how the rest of the Kard clan feels about the possibility of Kim pursuing a divorce, it seems they've made it clear that they'll have her full support.

"Kim’s family will support her in any decision she makes, but she feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order," the source shares.

This assessment is a far cry from comments insiders made over the summer, a time when it seemed that Kim and Kanye were headed toward a full reconciliation.

"The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family," a source told ET at the time.

"They've been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting," the insider added.

"The couple knows they have to work on things, but they’re putting in the effort, all while busy with their own work and continuing to grow their brands," the source added.

Rumors of Kim and Kanye getting divorced have been circulating pretty much from the time they exchanged vows.

But this time, there's reason to believe that the situation is every bit as dire as the worst reports make it seem.

Kim and Kanye spent much of the year living in different states, and he openly proclaimed his desire to divorce her on social media.

With any luck, she'll soon deprive him of the opportunity by blind-siding him with a filing of her own.