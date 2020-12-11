Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Barely Still Together, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still husband and wife.

This is literally and legally true.

But are they in love? Are they committed? Is this a relationship that will truly stand the test of time?

With insiders alleging that Kimye remains on the verge of divorce, People Magazine has published a new report that basically backs up this assertion.

Simply put, the rapper and the reality star are living "separate lives," according to this typically-reliable publication.

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source tells this outlet, adding:

"Their lives don't overlap much."

The famous couple has been on a roller coaster for most of 2020, ever since Kanye announced his failed Presidential run and went public with various details of his relationship.

Most infamously and notoriously, West said he wanted to abort daughter North West after he learned Kardashian was pregnant many years ago.

West hasn't said very much since he lost to Joe Biden, while Kardashian has set her sights on a legitimate political and societal topic.

She spoke out strongly, for example, in the wake of Brandon Bernard being executed this week.

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," this same People source says of the mother of four, who is studying to become an attorney.

"This is her passion," the anonymous individual says of Kardashian's justice reform advocacy. "Her family is very proud of her."

For good reason, to be honest.

Kim has made quite a few missteps along the way, most recently hosting a birthday party on a private island amid a deadly pandemic.

But prison reform? Battling against the death penalty? Even if you disagree with Kardashian on these subjects, you must admire her for trying to use her platform to influence causes in which she belives.

Kanye, conversely, actually ran for President of the United States this year... without actually taking a stance on anything of substance.

Hence why there's pretty evident tension between the spouses, who are parents to the following children:

Daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3; as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months.

Will Kim and Kanye ever get divorced? We strongly doubt it.

But their honeymoon phase ended ages ago and they are evidently only sticking together now for the sake of their kids and/or for the positive PR that comes with a successful marriage.

Kardashian -- who, in July, publicly touched on her husband's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a lengthy statement, asking fans for "compassion" -- most recently posted about the couple's relationship in a Nov. 22 Instagram post.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," she wrote, citing the artist's smash hit album.

"For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'...Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday.

"He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song," she continued. "I keep everything!"