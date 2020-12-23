Khloe Kardashian: Spotted! In Boston! With an Engagement Ring??

We have some breaking news for you, celebrity gossip lovers.

Well, that's a slight stretch. Okay, fine:

We have a breaking piece of speculation-filled news, celebrity gossip lovers!

In photos exclusively obtained by The Sun, Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about with her two-year old daughter, True, in Natick, Massachusetts.

Why was she shivering in the cold outside of Boston?

Because boyfriend Tristan Thompson now plays for the Celtics -- and because the couple may be engaged!

Seriously.

The veteran reality star and E! personality was seen during this walk with the massive diamond ring glittering on her left ring finger.

For real. There's no denying that a huge rock is on her left ring finger.

The diamond is sort of triangular-shaped and it's larger than Kanye West's ego.

It's bigger than Kim Kardashian's boobs.

It's more sizable than the paycheck Khloe and her loved ones are about to earn from Hulu.

The thing is gigantic, that's what we're saying.

Thompson, for his part, signed a $19 million, two-year contract with the Celtics this fall. Not terrible.

Once he recovers from a minor injury, he's expected to be the team's starting power forward.

What does this mean for Khloe and Tristan as a couple, however?

The pair are not breaking up, insiders have alleged, which we guess means the two are gonna try to make the long distance thing work because Khloe is not moving to the East Coast, that much is certain.

We can't imagine what could possibly go wrong with Tristan living on his own for a bit, either.

Just kidding, of course.

The guy's penis will probably run wild out there any time Khloe isn't around, considering he even cheated on her when Kardashian was pregnant with his kid.

This could, though, explain why Thompson and Kardashian may now be engaged.

You know, because Khloe thinks that a ring on her finger and a vow to be together forever will prevent Tristan from straying once again.

You just keep on telling yourself that.

“Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” an insider told Us Weekly in November, adding last month:

“Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloe and True.”

We sincerely hope this is correct.

There is a little girl stuck in the middle of Thompson and Kardashian's chaotic relationship, after all.

The Good American founder was previously married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.

Sadly, he also cheated on her and they eventually divorced.

Earlier this year, the exes quarantined together in California. amid the coronavirus pandemic as they coparented their daughter and, by August, they were officially an item again.

"All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan,' concludes this same tabloid source.

"Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloe is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

Again, you just keep on telling yourselves that if if makes you happy.

We'd just keep a PI on retainer if you catch our drift.