Khloe Kardashian: I Just KNOW Tristan Will Cheat in Boston!

After signing on with a new team, Tristan Thompson left L.A. for Boston ... while Khloe and True remained behind.

Now, it sounds like she's not coping with the long distance as well as she had imagined.

Tristan Thompson is now part of the Celtics, a fairly well-known basketball team based in Boston.

He is raking in millions upon millions of dollars for his athletic skills, which says a lot about our society's priorities but whatever.

That he'll now be on the other side of the country says a lot about his priorities, but Khloe does plan to make sure that he and True get some quality time.

Khloe, in the mean time, is left attempting to manage the logistics of this long-distance co-parenting of their precious toddler.

And it sounds like she's running into some stumbling blocks.

Logistics are one thing when both people involved are immensely rich. But sadly, no amount of money can overcome the burden of emotions.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe," an inside source dishes to Entertainment Tonight.

The insider continues: "especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately."

We don't know that we'd call reconciling at all "better," but ... sure.

"Khloe is especially going through it," the source shares.

"But," the insider continues, Khloe "is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive."

She has a lot of complicated mixed feelings about everything.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake," the source explains.

The insider notes: "but she is for Tristan and his career."

Apparently, moving between teams is not just a big payday, but a chance to attract new, even lifelong fans.

"At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston," the source dishes.

"But it’s still up in the air," the insider characterizes.

"And," the source continues, "there’s no definite answer."

The insider explains that some things are in limbo "since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

You know, because Tristan's a huge serial cheater who seems to think that the only bad part of cheating is getting caught?

Khloe may act like she has forgotten, but on some level, she still remembers.

First, he was exposed having had multiple affairs just a day before Khloe went into labor with True.

Then, he cheated with multiple women, even breaking a family bestfriendship by giving an unsolicited kiss to Jordyn Woods.

The infamous "Kardashian solidarity" meant that Khloe had to part ways with her bestie because Khloe was pitching a fit ... and refused to publicly condemn her baby daddy the way that she did Jordyn.

According to the source, Tristan "is continuing to be extra attentive to both Khloe and True."

The insider adds that Tristan is trying hard "and will do whatever it takes to keep the family together and stronger than ever."

That is tricky on multiple levels. Distance, time apart, and an already strained bond .. that's a lot to work through.

Last month, we learned that Khloe would officially not be moving to Boston.

It obviously makes more sense for her to remain in L.A. where she has family, a support system, and her actual home.

But she plans to fly out often, and it's said that she may even show up courtside to watch Tristan's sports games .. once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.