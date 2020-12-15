Khloe Kardashian Gets Blasted on Instagram: You Better Leave Tristan's Other Baby Mama Alone!

You'd think with the amount of crap Tristan Thompson has gotten away with over the course of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Khloe could do just about whatever she wanted, short of, like, lighting him on fire, and the public would just deal with it

But double standards are gonna double standard, so even though he slept with every female basketball fan in the Great Lakes region, she's the one whose behavior is being picked apart and scrutinized on a daily basis.

The latest criticism is a result of Khloe engaging in possibly the most harmless behavior imaginable.

But because this is the internet in 2020, she's being mercilessly roasted for her actions.

It all started when Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to Prince, his son from a previous relationship.

“Happy birthday Princey!!!” he wrote via Instagram over the weekend.

“I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her," he added.

"Daddy Loves you baby boy.”

Pretty sweet sentiments that perhaps provide an insight into why Khloe is so smitten by the guy who cheated on her with Jordyn Woods and approximately 47,000 other women.

Khloe responded in the most innocuous fashion possible with a string of six heart emojis.

And amazingly, this is something that her haters took offense to.

“Girl bye don’t put [heart] under someone’s son,” one commenter replied.

“Let him b with his son without u," another wrote.

Thankfully, Khloe had more defenders than detractors, many of whom came to her spoke out in her defense in the comments on the pic.

“Khloe comes from a pure and good space, the hearts were fine,” wrote one such pro-Khloe user.

“The child is family to her now- just stop with the negative drama and look into your life before you come on social media judging other people- enough now,” another added.

The heart emojis serve as yet another confirmationn that Khloe and Tristan are officially back together, though that's pretty much old news at this point.

The couple still hasn't made any sort of official announcement, but they've been spotted canoodling at events ranging from birthday parties to Kard clan family vacations.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

Here's hoping Tristan remains on his best behavior, as he and Khloe already have an awful lot working against them.

And amazingly, Khloe's family has been more accepting of the reconciliation than Tristan's fans!