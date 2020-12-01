Khloe Kardashian: Depressed, Angry After Tristan Thompson Signs With Celtics

We're sure there are many, many upsides to dating a professional athlete.

Courtside seats are never hard to come by, and if you get harassed by fans of the opposing team, people will jump in and kick their asses for you.

But there are downsides, too -- and right now, Khloe Kardashian is experiencing a big one.

Khloe got back together with Tristan Thompson earlier this year, and insiders say the couple was happier than ever as they quarantined together.

However, their relationship is soon to undergo a major geographic shake-up that will really put it to the test.

Last week, Tristan signed with the Boston Celtics.

It's good news for a soon-to-be-30-year-old player who hasn't exactly been tearing up the court in recent years.

But it's not hard to see why Khloe isn't thrilled with this development.

She and Tristan already had a major geography problem when he played for the Cleveland Cavs.

Insiders say Khloe had hoped that Tristan would sign with either the Lakers or Clippers in the off-season -- but instead, he'll be scoping out property in a city that's even further from LA.

For most couples in Khloe and Tristan's situation, this probably wouldn't present much of a problem.

After all, Khloe has a ton of cash and no full-time job that would prevent her from flying to Boston pretty much whenever she wants.

But Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe several times.

Like, the guy does so much cheating that it's hard to imagine how he has any time for basketball.

So that's a big reason that Khloe might not be completely thrilled with the idea of her man spending much of his year unsupervised on the East Coast.

Naturally, Khloe isn't expressing any of these misgivings publicly -- not explicitly, anyway,

But she does have a way of making her feelings known through the memes she posts on her Instagram Story.

And based on her latest content, we think it's safe to say that Khloe is not in the highest spirits at the moment.

These days, her posts primarily consist of "inspirational" memes, most of which have to do with moving on after receiving bad news or learning how to trust someone again.

“Let it go,” read a post that Khloe shared on Sunday.

“Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge," she added.

“Don’t let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life,” read another meme Khloe posted over Thanksgiving weekend.

“If you really got a pure heart, you gonna win in the end. Remember that,” yet another meme said.

“If it makes you happy it doesn’t have to make sense to others,” Khloe posted, on a slightly more hopeful note.

“Count your blessings, not your problems," she added.

If a friend of yours started binge-posting bumper sticker quotes like this, you would instantly know everything is not okay.

The Kardashians all celebrated Thanksgiving together (much to the chagrin of people who would like to see the pandemic end sometime this century), and it seems Tristan was in attendance.

But we're sure the occasion was bittersweet for Khloe, as she knows she'll soon be spending far less time with the father of her child.

Here's hoping Tristan will be able to keep it in his shorts this time around.