Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: We're NOT Breaking Up Just Because He's Moving to Boston!

Updated at .

It might seem like LeBron James and the LA Lakers triumphed in the Finals, like, yesterday, but believe it or not, we're just days away from the start of a new NBA season.

And that means that the newest member of the Boston Celtics has already set up shop in Beantown.

Outside with Tristan and Khloe

We're talking, of course, about Khloe Kardashian's monogamy-challenged baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan are back together these days (though they have yet to make an official announcement), and as if their relationship weren't facing enough challenges already, they'll now be living on opposite coasts.

Though Khloe was reportedly upset when Tristan signed with the Celtics, it's not as though she's never been in this position before.

Tristan Thompson as a Celtic

After all, when she and Tristan first got together, he was playing for the Cleveland Cavs.

And -- we say this with all respect to the good people of Cleveland -- with its close proximity to NYC, Khloe would probably prefer to visit her man in Boston than on the shores of Lake Erie.

Anyway, there were reports that Tristan's new contract was putting his relationship through a test it might not survive.

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case,

According to a new report from E! News (still the authority on all things Kardashian) Tristan and Khloe enjoyed an intimate date night at Boston hotspot Zuma on Tuesday.

"Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past," a source tells the outlet.

Tristan Thompson Faces His Past

"Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now."

As for the state of the couple's relationship, a different insider tells E! that Khloe and Tristan have never been happier.

"He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place," the source says.

Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday

"They are very much on the same page." 

Importantly, it seems they're finally on the same page with regard to the importance of not banging groupies when your team is on the road.

"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up," the insider tells E! News.

Tribute to Khloe

"Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."

Well, we applaud her optimism, and we hope it'll finally be rewarded by Tristan keeping it in his shorts all season.

As for the rest of the Kard clan, it seems they're all pretty psyched about this new stage in Thompson's career.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

"Boston here we come!!!" Kim Kardashian tweeted when the news broke last month.

The Kardashians are famously forgiving of effed-up exes, but Tristan has been given more second chances than most.

We're not sure if that's a sign of their compassion or their foolishness, but either way, it's impressive.

Cuddle for Khloe

And Tristan could certainly use the support at this point.

Boston fans, as you may know, are something of an unruly lot, and pro athletes constantly run the risk of being pelted with ... cans of beans and bottles of Sam Adams?

We're not really sure, but it seems like a hostile environment. Good luck, Tristan and Khloe!

