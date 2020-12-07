Kendall Jenner Flashes Hot Bod, Ignores Covid Warnings on Lavish Vacation

As they've reminded us many, many times in recent weeks, the Kardashians don't care about Covid.

In fact, they seem to think that they're somehow above being affected by the pandemic that's claimed nearly 300,000 American lives and forever altered the circumstances of millions of others.

We hope they're right about that and their lives remain untouched by this destructive virus.

But even if that continues to be the case, maybe they could refrain from routinely flaunting their lack of concern on social media? Just a thought.

As we discussed earlier, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in Lake Tahoe this week, where they appear to be enjoying a pre-holiday family vacation.

To their credit, the Kards have canceled their annual Christmas Eve for safety reasons.

Unfortunately, they seem to think that minor concession gives them carte blanche to do whatever the hell they want for the next few weeks.

The good news is, the trip has resulted in a number of memorable photo-ops, such as the one below in which we see Kendall flashing the camera.

The photo serves as a reminder that this was a working vacation for the Kard clan, as Kendall is simultaneously promoting brands owned by Kim, Khloe, and Kanye.

The bra is from Kim's SKIMS shapewear line.

The sweatshirt -- which is sort of getting short shrift here -- is from Khloe's Good American brand.

And, to complete the look, Kendall lifter her foot and showed that she's wearing slides from her brother-in-law's Yeezy footwear line.

We're guessing she's also wearing makeup from Kylie's cosmetics brand.

All we need is Kourtney to come out with a line of hair care products and you could leave the house rocking nothing but head-to-toe Kard clan swag!

Like her sister Kylie, Kendall showed that you can chill in a frigid environment and still show off your curves.

Creative use of spandex is basically an artform with this family these days.

As you may recall Kendall's birthday party in November attracted a ton of criticism, as it appeared to involve hundreds of guests enclosed in a small space, none of whom were wearing masks.

(It didn't help that Jaden Smith decided to attend the costume party dressed as a hospitalized Covid patient, complete with oxygen tank. Not a great look, Jaden!)

But thus far, it looks as though the Kar-Jenners have avoided any backlash for their most recent travels.

To be fair, it's possible that they've decided to flee Los Angeles and quarantine as a group in order to ensure that they'll be able to spend Christmas together.

Makes sense, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021, which means this will probably be the last televised Kardashian Christmas celebration.

Here's hoping the ladies -- and Rob, if he's there -- will just document the occasion themselves using their phones.

The thought of an entire camera crew sheltering in place away from their families for the rest of the month is simply too sad to contemplate.