Kelly Dodd: It's Not My Fault Braunwyn is Friggen Crazy! She Was in a Psych Hold!

Kelly Dodd has been getting into trouble all year long for her social media misbehavior.

The latest round of deleted tweets has her making defamatory claims about Braunwyn's mental health.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kelly asserted that she has not wronged Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“I am not going to be blamed for her mental disorders, alcoholism, cheating, violence, & her children being depressed," Kelly wrote.

She then laimed: "She’s been in a 5150 hold.”

A 5150 hold is also known as a "psych hold."

Basically, it's when concern over someone's mental health and behavior is so extreme that they are temporarily held under the fear that they are a danger to themselves or others.

No one controls their mental health, but Kelly's allegation was clearly meant to make Braunwyn appear unstable.

“Good morning," Braunwyn's response began on Instagram.

"So once again, I’m waking up, reading some stuff," she narrated.

"And honestly, there’s certain people I work with that I’m shocked how much they get away with," Braunwyn reflected.

"How many lies they’re allowed to tell?" Braunwyn asked.

She then remarked about how it appears that Housewives are immune to consequences.

Specifically, Braunwyn lamented "how it seems like nothing really happens.”

“I just want to clear something up," Braunwyn told her followers.

She shared: "I’ve never been on a 5150 hold."

“That’s a lie," Braunwyn assured her fans.

"Not that there’s anything wrong with that," Braunwyn then emphasized.

"You know," she revealed, "when I needed help 10 years ago, I checked myself in."

Braunwyn clarified: "So that’s a different situation."

"But, 5150 holds are good for people who need them," Braunwyn revealed.

She once again reiterated: "There’s no shame in that."

Braunwyn correctly concluded by saying: "There’s no shame in mental health issues.”

Braunwyn went on to share that she has been holding Zoom calls to discuss mental health.

During these calls, she offers emotional support to others.

Braunwyn has been very honest about how her mental health has suffered in lockdown ... though that honesty may end her reality career.

Recently -- just one week after coming out as a lesbian -- she appeared on RHOC, filmed many months earlier.

In the episode, she made a startling confession to domestic violence.

Specifically, she had struck Sean, her husband. Though he has spoken in her defense since this aired, many fans are horrified by what Braunwyn described.

As you can imagine, Kelly decided to exploit this very serious moment by taking a dig at her castmate ... and dragging an abuse survivor's name into it.

“Haven’t they learned anything from Taylor Armstrong’s late husband?" she tweeted and deleted. "Clean up your own house. Get help. Stop blaming others.”

Now immortalized yelling at a cat in meme form, Taylor Armstrong accused her husband, Russell, of horrific physical abuse, some of which required surgery to repair.

It is understandably difficult for many to process what Braunwyn revealed on screen just last week.

Some say that fans should listen to Sean and follow his lead regarding her behavior. Others say that many battered spouses defend their abusers, but it changes nothing.

One thing that everyone can agree about is that Kelly is absolutely the last person who should be weighing in on any of this, let alone spreading false claims.