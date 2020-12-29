Kate Middleton: This Was the Worst Christmas Ever!

Well, the lights were on the windows, and the carols were on the radio, but for a lot of folks, it still feels like Christmas didn't actually happen this year.

And if you're one of the many people who are feeling disappointed by this year's festivities -- or lack thereof -- perhaps you can take some comfort in knowing that the Duchess of Cambridge feels your pain.

Yes, even the Royals are not unaffected by the pandemic, and Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton were forced to forgo their usual celebration at Sandringham House in favor of a much more subdued holiday at their estate in rural Norfolk.

As evidenced by Will and Kate's Christmas card -- which looks like a photo that should appear in a catalog for LL Bean (or thatever the British equivalent is -- LL Beans For Breakfast?) -- Norfolk is not such a bad place to be quarantined.

Still, according to the latest tweet from their official account, the Cambridges' Christmas was more than a bit of a bummer.

But in true royal fashion, the couple maintained stiff upper-lips and shifted the focus away from themselves -- and onto those who are suffering far greater burdens.

"This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are mourning the loss of a loved one, and those of you on the frontline who are still mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold to look after the rest of us," the tweet read.

"Wishing a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021," the couple continued.

"For those struggling today, there is support available."

Will and Kate are often criticized for coming off as aloof, or out of touch, but on this occasion it seems the knew just what to say.

Much of England is under Tier 4 lockdown, which means that there's a travel ban in place, and the mixing of households is forbidden.

Overnight stays are also banned, which means it was a lonely Christmas for any Britons who usually travel out of town to spend an extended holiday with loved ones.

We don't doubt that the Cambridges' words of compassion are sincere.

But there might have been a public relations/damage control aspect to their latest tweet, as well.

Last week, news that William and Kate had violated Covid restrictions during a recent night out led to a tidal wave of negative press.

To make matters worse, the event they were attending was held to honor the sacrifices made by essential workers in 2020.

So the Cambridges probably had their reputations in mind when they tweeted their appropriately dour Christmas musings.

That said, Will and Kate are still human, and they've suffered this year, just like the rest of us.

The royal family was touched by the pandemic in a frightening way when Prince Charles contracted Covid-19 back in March.

At 72, Charles belongs to the age group that's most at risk of dying from Covid, but fortunately, he was able to make a full recovery.

At 94 and 99, there's no telling how many more Christmas celebrations the Queen and Prince Philip will be around for, but despite the grim reality of their situation, the Royals marked the occasion in separate homes.

Those homes might have been castles with full service staffs, but still ... it's the thought that counts.