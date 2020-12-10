Kardashians Left Off List of Most Powerful Women: We're Billionaires, You Bishes!

When it comes to wealth and fame, few families can top the Kardashians (sure, there are the Trumps, but Donald is $400 million in debt, which is not very baller).

However, it seems that power is a different matter entirely.

Forbes magazine released its annual World's Most Powerful Women list this week, and it seems that not a single name from the entire Kar-Jenner clan appears anywhere on the list of 100 movers and shakers.

Granted, the list dominated by politicians and CEOs -- as it probably should be -- but plenty of celebrities made the cut, as well.

Rihanna and Beyonce were both included, as was the Queen of All Media, Oprah Winfrey.

The list is topped by the likes of Angela Merkel and Kamala Harris, so perhaps it was foolish for the members of the Kard clan to believe they would be included.

But you know they thought that at least one of them would earn a spot.

And now that they've been thoroughly snubbed, you can bet that their reaction to being left out is downright Trumpian.

Although to be fair, there's actually some basis for the theory that the Kards might be the victims of a conspiracy theory.

After all, Kim and company have been beefing with the folks at Forbes for much of 2020.

It all started when Kylie Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire back in 2019.

It was Forbes that bestowed that title upon her, but in an unprecedented move, the editors reversed their decision this year and reported that they had been duped by misleading figures.

The magazine now claims that Kylie is not a billionaire and never was, and they even suggested that she lied about her net worth.

Forbes has yet to re-confer billionaire status upon Kylie, even after she sold 51 percent of her makeup company for $1.2 billion back in January.

However, Forbes did declare Kanye West a billionaire, but the rapper and sneaker mogul claims the magazine dramatically underestimated his net worth.

Kanye claims he's worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 billion, while the magazine puts him at just over $1 billion.

Of course, either way, this means that Kim is a billionaire who is married to a billionaire, and it seems like that would be enough to earn her a spot on the Forbes 100.

And it's not just money that makes Mrs. West a juggernaut, either.

Kim helped secure presidential pardons for numerous non-violent offenders who had been locked up for life, and she's currently hard at work on becoming a lawyer.

If that's not power, we don't know what is!

But for whatever reason, it seems it just wasn't in the cards for her this year.

Perhaps it was the stigma associated with the Kardashian name, or maybe the family's intense feud with the magazine played a role.

Sadly, unlike Trump, the Kardashians are unable to demand a recount.

You know Kanye would be in court over this if he had any legal recourse at all.