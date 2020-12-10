Kardashian Krew Signs HUGE Deal with Hulu, Will Never Leave Television. Not Ever.

As it turns out, the Kardashains aren't going anywhere.

Yes, the famous/polarizing family are walking away from the show that made them famous...

... but they are walking right into a brand new small screen home for themselves.

It was announced on Thursday -- at Disney’s Investor Day -- that Kim, Kourtney, Khle, Kris, Kendall and Kylie are headed to Hulu.

Per the official press release these veteran reality stars will:

Create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available.

This is all we know about the deal at the moment.

But you better believe the Kardashians and Jenners don't come cheap.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris Jenner Tweeted about the news, while Kourtney Kardashian added:

"#HULU2021."

Back in September, E! and the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians would end after its 20th season in 2021.

It was assumed that the program was going off the air due to low ratings and simply due to various family members wanting to move on.

For a duration of last season, for example, Kourtney kept saying she wanted to quit.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim and company said late this past summer.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

They concluded:

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

"We love you!"

It's worth noting here that E! paid the family $150 million the last time they renewed their contract in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) recently signed their a deal with Netflix, which is thought to be worth $147 million

In other words:

You better believe the Kardashians will be raking it in with Hulu.

Wrote E! in September:

E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family.

Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.

While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras...

We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.