Kailyn Lowry: Secretly ENGAGED to UFC Fighter Tabari Grubbs?!

Kailyn Lowry's life is ... hectic to say the very least.

Lowry just welcomed her fourth child, and in addition to her career as a reality star, she's a bestselling author, a podcast host, and the CEO of a hair care company.

Not too shabby for someone who has yet to turn 30.

But Kail's not content to simply rest on her laurels -- she's always on the lookout for her next project.

And, of course, she could use a worthy partner to help her manage her empire.

For a while there, it looked as though Kail may have finally found a man who's worthy of all she has to offer.

She posted an Instagram Story in which a UFC fighter named Tabari Greer could be seen in her kitchen, cooking breakfast with her son Lux.

Fans who investigated Tabari say they uncovered evidence that he's engaged.

We can't confirm or deny that, but we can say with certainty that Tabari is not engaged to Kail.

In fact, it appears that he's dating -- and possibly planning to marry -- a close friend of hers.

So it seems that Kail simply posted a video of her friend's boyfriend cooking shirtless with her son.

Not surprisingly, fans were quick to bring this up with her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

"I seen this question asked like 5 times and had no clue what y'all were talking about," Chris wrote in response to a fan's question about Kailyn being engaged.

"I just found out from y'all asking me about it."

When subsequent information indicated that Kail had no romantic attachment to Tabari, many fans were quick to criticize her.

"This bothers me way more than it should but I just wanna be like what a trashy ass b-tch. She uses everyone," one commenter wrote.

"Here she is using her son and her friend's fiancé to make her ex jealous. I wouldn’t be surprised if the only reason she traveled during a pandemic was to get this ab shot of him."

"It seems very calculated, like a non-candid candid. My husband is the 'fun uncle' for all the kids in my family and all of our friends' kids, he's cooked with them many times," another added.

"I've never once snapped a shot of him inches from their face and shirtless because that would be weird, I wouldn't take a picture if this pose ever played out in my kitchen, I'd be like 'Go put a f--king shirt on, we're trying to cook in here, ya weirdo.'"

"I think it’s weird to post a shirtless pic of your friend’s husband on your social media in this context," a third chimed in.

Meanwhile fans continued to press Lopez for his thoughts on the latest drama involving his ex.

As usual, he declined to go into detail.

“Are we ever going to hear your side?” one follower asked, according to In Touch.

“I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe.”

In addition to the Tabari situation, fans are still reeling from the revelation that Lowry was arrested for assaulting Lopez last year.

“It’s just like, I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me,” she said in one of her rare comments on the situation.

“Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

She was referring to the situation in which Lopez cut Lux's hair without permission, a decision that Chris has dismissed as no big deal.

“And if you want to be real, I was basically telling the girl [to] keep doing it. If I [want] to cut my son’s hair, I’ll be real with y’all," Lopez said at the time.

"I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, alright? Let’s be [on] some real s–t."

So yeah, it sounds like Kail posted the photo of Tabari in order to make Lopez jealous -- but it also sounds like their problems go much deeper than a little jealousy trap.