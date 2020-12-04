Kailyn Lowry: My Son Has a Girlfriend ALREADY? WTF?!

The Teen Mom franchise got its start on MTV over a decade ago.

That means that some of the kids who made their TV debuts as baby bumps being carted around by their high school-aged mothers are soon to be entering middle school.

And as Kailyn Lowry is currently learning, that can lead to major complications, as kids tend to prefer a bit of privacy in their lives as they approach their teen years.

And privacy isn't really possible when your mom stars on a popular reality show and hosts two podcasts about her life.

Kail's eldest son, Isaac is currently 10 years old, and it seems he's already taken an interest in the opposite sex.

This was something that Kail learned from the boy's stepmother, Vee Torres, during a recording of the podcast the two women host together, Baby Mamas, No Drama.

Vee says the news came to her from her daughter Vivi after Isaac spilled his secret to the girl.

"You know, [Vivi] told me the other day and she was like 'Mami, I have to tell you something but you can't say anything' and she's like 'Isaac told me he has a girlfriend," Vee said to Kail.

Lowry apparently reacted with a stunned expression that prompted Vee to ask what was wrong.

"What?" Vee said. "Is this news to you?"

"Yes!" replied an obviously upset Kail.

"It's news to me too," Vee replied.

"I don't know who she is, I tried to get details but she wouldn't tell me!" she continued.

Yes, though Vivi didn't keep her brother's secret entirely, she apparently refused to provide further details about Isaac's new love interest.

"I asked her, 'Does she go to school with him?' And she's like 'Yeah, but that's all I can tell you.'" Vee said.

We're sure the whole situation is very innocent, but it's not hard to see why this might be a sensitive subject for Kail.

After all, she became pregnant in her teens, and while she certainly doesn't regret it, she would probably prefer that her kids take a different route.

In a recent episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos, Kail revealed that no one in her family discussed sex with her, and she will not be making the same mistake with her four sons.

"I feel like, based on how I grew up and never having the sex convo, I want an open dialogue in my house at all times, that's number one," she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

"Kids are going to do what they are going to do. What is he going to do, sneak out of the house or lie to me?" she added.

"I would rather know about it, you're not lying, I talk to the mother who is on the same page, if she's not okay it's not happening, there are no lies."

Kail's awful relationship with her mother has been documented extensively on Teen Mom 2, and there's no doubt that to a large extent, she raised herself.

Fortunately, her upbringing did have some advantages, as she received frequent lessons on what not to do.