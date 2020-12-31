Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey: Caught Lying About Courtship Timeline?!

When members of the Duggar family meet a suitable member of the opposite sex, they tend to sprint toward the altar at breakneck speed.

As Derick Dillard recently explained, it's because they want to have sex, and they're barely allowed to hold hands until they say "I do."

But there are other reasons that Duggars race through the usual relationship milestones, as well.

For one thing, the family teaches girls from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being.

Drill that into anyone's head long enough, and it stands to reason that they'll be chomping at the bit to get on with it.

And for Duggar men, marriage means freedom from their overbearing parents, a fact that likely figured into Justin Duggar's decision to propose to Claire Spivey shortly after his 18th birthday.

Of course, its not easy to place restrictions on the hormonal urges of young adults, so it makes sense that young Duggar adults often disregard their parents rules while maintaining appearances.

And perhaps no couple has proven more adept at this than Justin and Claire.

Justin and Claire announced their courtship back in September, and they were immediately flooded with questions.

After all, Justin lives in Arkansas, Claire in Texas, and they met during a global pandemic.

The couple tried to make it make sense by claiming that their families had known each other for years, and Justin relocated to Texas to get to know Claire better after they hit it off online.

Still there are questions about the timeline, which the couple appears to have twisted to meet their needs.

“Their whole relationship doesn’t sit right with me…” one amateur sleuth recently commented in a Duggar-related subreddit.

“I feel like she’s saying this to hide the fact that he was a minor and way too young when they got together, but who knows with this family.”

Yes, Justin just turned 18 in November, and while the courtship rules would have prevented 19-year-old Claire from violating any statutory rape laws, it's not hard to see why the couple might have been keen to pretend that their relationship began closer to his legal adulthood than it actually did.

One fan decided to go straight to the source with all this sketchiness by grilling Claire about alleged timeline discrepancies.

“I noticed you said you and Justin courted for 14 months, but on Counting On you announced to the family in May," this person observed.

"Is there a stage before official courtship that you guys were in prior to announcing to the family?”

Clare replied that everything was above board; she and Justin just didn't want to call unnecessary media attention to their relationship until they were officially courting.

“We announced to the family for official documentation in May!!" she insisted.

"Until that time, everyone knew we were close ‘friends’ and we chose to not say we were official till May. So it was 14 months, we just kept 8 of them quiet.”

It seems like we're not getting the whole truth here, but that's the case with just about everything the Duggars say and do.

In all likelihood, Claire and Justin have made some adjustments to the timeline of their relationship.

If they did so to get out from under Jim Bob's thumb, well ... we suppose we can't blame them.

But if they did so so that they could start planning their wedding before Justin turned 18?

Well, that's more than a little icky.