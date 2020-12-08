June Shannon: Geno and I Are Getting HOT Again!

Mama June Shannon is putting her life back together piece by piece, and she even has a home again.

Now, boyfriend Geno Doak is embarking upon his weight loss journey ... and June is helping him through it.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, June Shannon exactly how she is walking in lockstep with Geno to help him reach his body goals.

“We like to cook together,” she shares.

June then adds: “We eat together."

"We eat about the same food," June details.

If fans imagine that this means that the two of them are just eating carrots while their taste buds weep, think again.

"I don’t do the rabbit food, though," she reveals.

"But outside of that, yes, we do a lot of things together," June continues.

"And," she adds, she and Geno "eat as much as possible together.”

That way, neither of them feels isolated in their dietary habits or tempted to "cheat" with solo meals.

June is no stranger to weight loss herself, of course.

In her assessment, the 41-year-old grandmother says that "he's doing really, really [well]."

June shares that her best advice for her boyfriend is to not "look at the numbers on the scale."

“Don’t worry about your weight," June shares that she counsels him.

She continues: "But just worry about eating more healthy."

June then shares that Geno eats "salads," noting that the two of them together enjoy "eggs."

Geno isn't the only one trying to shed pounds at the moment, however.

June reveals that she is personally aiming to drop a whopping 70 pounds.

She shares that between he raddiction recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic, that was how much she gained.

“I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” June explains.

“For me," she continues, "everybody says cut out bread and pasta."

"I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway," June notes, "so that’s not a big issue for me.”

“Outside of that, that’s pretty much all that I do," June expresses.

She characterizes her dietary habits: "I mean, I barely eat anyway."

June confesses: "I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight."

June has spoken about how her routine was disrupted -- by her addiction spiral, by going broke, by rehab, and by her sobriety journey that followed.

This is extremely normal.

Many addicts find that they lose a dramatic amount of weight ... and that recovery comes with swift weight gain, as was the case with Geno.

However, she is focusing on reestablishing her fitness routine so that she can have the body that she wants.

Part of that means working to exercise outdoors. For many like June and Geno, this is a good option.

She lives in South Florida, where the local government is more responsible than Florida's notoriously awful Governor, so gyms are thankfully less accessible during this pandemic.

Even so, June has emphasized that she knows to not try to lose too much weight, or to shed it too quickly.

As stigmatized as larger bodies are in our culture, overly rapid weight loss can be more devastating to a person's long-term health than carrying whatever "extra" weight they had.

We wish her and Geno the best in their ongoing sobriety and fitness journeys.