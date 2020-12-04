Joe Biden Begs the Public: Wear. A. Mask!

On Thursday night, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sat down with CNN's Jake Tapper for their first joint interview since being elected President and Vice President, respectively, back on November 7.

(And for the record, yes, Biden has won.)

Joe Biden Talks to America

The incoming Commander-in-Chief touched on a number of subjects during this sit-down.

But one was more prominent than the rest; one was deemed most important to Biden because it has to do with both public health and the U.S. economy as a whole.

We're talking about the coronavirus, of course.

And the President-Elect's seemingly simple, yet tragically polarizing, recommendation forr fighting back against this deadly pandemic.

Joe Biden, Fired Up

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction," Biden told Tapper of the message he hopes to impart on all Americans.

By doing so, Biden implicitly acknowledged that the coronavirus could be raging at even more intense levels when he takes office than its current alarming spike.

In a speech from earlier in the week, Biden warned his fellow citizens that we may see 250,000 more deaths in this country over the next two months.

It's simply unfathomable.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pic

And yet... President Donald Trump has mostly been a walking shrug emoji when it comes to mask-wearing.

Despite all credible science and medical sources confirming that the mere act of wearing a mask around other people can vastly reduce the odds of contracting Covid-19, Trump has scarcely won one in public.

He's claimed to be fine with masks.

But he's certainly never pushed them on any sort of national scale.

President and Vice President

To date, more than 276,000 people have now died from coronavirus in the United States -- and the nation set a new record for hospitalizations on Thursday, December 3 with more than 100,667 people being treated for Covid-19.

Some would call this a second wave.

But other would say the first wave never died down.

Biden, meanwhile, will not take office until January 20, 2021 and it's terrifying to think of the millions of Americans who may get diagnosed with the virus until then.

Joe Biden Points

And also after that date, of course.

Biden's inauguration will not put an end to this pandemic.

But many voters are hoping that having a calm, rational person in the oval office -- someone who believes in science and who listens to the experts in this field -- will have an impact on the rising numberr of cases.

Joe and Kamala

Biden said in this CNN interview that he had asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to continue his current role as the nation's top infectious diseases specialist in Biden's administration.

He also plans to give him a promotion.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team," Biden told Tapper.

Joe Biden in SC

As for a potential vaccine?

The first dose of which may start getting administered to the most vulnerable, along with frontline workers, as early as this month?

"When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that's the moment in which I will stand before the public and say that," Biden said, adding:

'People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do."

