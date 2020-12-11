Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named TIME's Person of the Year; Donald Trump Likely to Sue in Protest

Donald Trump's biggest nightmare has turned into a reality.

That he lost the Presidential election to Joe Biden?

Nope. Even though he did.

But we're talking here about Biden and his Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, having now been named TIME's Person of the Year, a honor Trump has openly craved for years.

He once made a fake cover of himself winning the distinction.

Yes, he really is that pathetic.

We digress, however. This, thank goodness, is NOT about Donald Trump for a change.

"Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we're headed, and the next four years are going to be an enormous test of them and all of us to see whether they can bring about a unity," TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said on Thursday night.

Every elected U.S. President has been named Person of the Year at some point during his term.

Trump was named Person of the Year in 2016, while Barack Obama was named Person of the Year in 2012.

As the first-ever African-American Vice President, and the first-ever female Vice President, Harris joined Biden in earning the title in 2020.

Speaking to the publication, Biden said the following of the November election results:

"This moment was one of those do-or-die moments.

"Had Trump won, I think we would have changed the nature of who we are as a country for a long time."

Added Harris:

"We're at a moment where we will be confronted by many crises that have converged.

"We're talking about a public health crisis, we are in the midst of an economic crisis, a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice, and a climate crisis.

"We got a lot of things that we need to handle, and we will multitask to address them all."

Last year, Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist from Sweden was named TIME Person of the Year.

Other figures noted on Thursday by this magazine included:

BTS, who were named Entertainer of the Year.

LeBron James, who was named Athlete of the Year.

Assa Traoré and racial-justice organizers, who were named Guardians of the Year.

Zoom founder Eric Yuan, who was named Business Person of the Year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was named Guardian of the Year.

Why did Biden and Harris earn the highest honor, though?

Explained Felsenthal:

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year."

There you have it.