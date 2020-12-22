Jinger Duggar: HERE'S Why I Didn't Want My Mom In the Delivery Room!

Back in November, Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child, a daughter named Evangeline.

The birth was unlike most Duggar deliveries in a number of significant ways.

For starters, Jinger was in Los Angeles, as opposed to her native Arkansas, which is where the vast majority of Duggar births take place.

On top of that, the delivery was in a hospital, whereas most Duggar moms-to-be prefer to remain at home and employ the services of a midwife.

On top of all that, this was one of only two times when a Duggar daughter gave birth without the assitance of matriarch Michelle.

That's not because Michelle was unwilling to make the trip, mind you.

As we were reminded on this week's special episode of Counting On, Michelle made the trip from Arkansas to LA in time for the big arrival -- even though she knew she wouldn't be allowed inside the delivery room.

That's because Los Angeles has been one of the Covid-19 epicenters throughout the pandemic, and like most cities, its residents and health officials are still taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Obviously, all of this is old news, and we're sure we don't need to tell you about the various ways in which the coronavirus has affected daily life in America.

But Jinger's decision to deliver at a hospital and happily follow safety protocols is actually quite unexpected.

You see, Jim Bob Duggar believes the coronavirus is a hoax, and most of his children appear to have bought into the theory themselves.

The Duggars have gathered in large groups without masks, and they've repeatedly demonstrated their disdain for the guidelines that were designed to keep everyone safe.

But Jinger has always been willing and able to think for herself, and she's an active member of the rebellion against Jim Bob.

And so, even though the decision wasn't easy, Jinger decided to give birth in a hospital without her mother present.

"Even though my mom can't be in the delivery room with me this time, I'm just so glad that she's in town," she told Counting On cameras.

"There's just something so comforting knowing that she's here and I'm not alone."

Well, it's nice that Jinger was able to take comfort in her mother's proximity.

But while we she never explicitly said so, we're guessing Michelle was less than thrilled with the decision.

After all, she had just made the lengthy trip to a city that makes her noticeably uncomfortable so that she could be there for her daughter, and now she wasn't even allowed in the waiting room, much less the delivery room?

That's the sort of thing that might make the famously softspoken mother of 19 raise her voice above a weirdly girlish whisper!

Jinger had options, of course -- she and Jeremy even met with a midwife shortly before the birth.

But in the end, she did what made her most comfortable, despite what her parents or anyone else might think about it.

And that's what makes her a rebel in the absolute best sense of the word.