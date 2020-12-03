Jim Bob Duggar Gets Destroyed by His Own Sister (And We're Totally Here For It!)

Jim Bob Duggar just got put in his place.

By his very own sister.

For years now, it's been clear that Amy Duggar -- Jim Bob's niece and the daughter of his sibling, Deena -- is estranged from her famous family.

We know this because Amy has admitted as much, making it clear that she has no hard feelings against Jim Bob or Michelle... she just has VERY different values from these convervative relatives.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," Amy told Entertainment Tonight in July, for example, adding at the time:

"I'm in a good place and I wish my family all the best. I have freedom and it is wonderful."

So there you have it, right? Pretty simple and non-contentious.

That's what we thought, at least.

But Deena felt the need to defend her daughter over this past weekend, following what she felt had been quite the unfair portrayal of Amy on TLC's Counting On.

“I just want to say ‘I’m proud of my daughter.’ Her heart is beautiful and some Reality Show wanted to make her look like she was not capable of a lot of things!" wrote Deena on social media.

Ah, yes, "some Reality Show."

We think we know the one to which she's referring.

Continued Deena Duggar:

“Let me get on my soap box for a minute! AMY KING is very capable!

"She cares about people, animals, and she loves to help others!! Isn’t this what this season is all about? I love this Amy and I will give some things too!!"

What kind words from a mother about her daughter.

We think they were inspired by Amy's own Instagram post from a few days ago.

“Be a blessing to somebody today!! The best part is do it anonymously!" said Amy in a video, during which she added:

"It's not about fame or popularity it's about being a giving person and helping those in need! I was thinking about Christmas and I honestly don't need a thing!!"

Concluded the mother of a one-year old son named Dax:

"Just a bottle of shampoo can help someone feel good about themselves.

"I used to volunteer at a homeless shelter (before Daxxy) and I talked to so many people who might not have a house or a pillow to their name but they loved to feel clean!!

“Next thing I'm putting out here is winter jackets, beanies and gloves!! #donate #bekind #beagoodhuman #blessingbox"

Amy, of course, does not appear on Counting On.

She also waited until the age of 32 to get pregnant... and she drinks alcohol... and she wears pants... and she even snubbed her uncle’s rules of modesty last month when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her son on the couch.

A Duggar, in all the ways we've come to know and sort of loathe this family, Amy really is not.

On occasion, negative remarks have therefore been made about Jim Bob's niece, which is what prompted Deena to write her passionate defense above.

Gotta admire her for doing so, don't you?

Amy may have chosen to often take the high road.

But God bless the parents who see their kids getting railroaded and feel the need to drive a stake through the hearts of those who have done them wrong.