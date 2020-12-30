Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Accused of Being Overly-Sexual In Front of Kids at Christmas Party

If you know anything about the Duggars, you know that they're obsessed with sex.

That may sound like a strange thing to say about a family that's known for its strict courtship rules and its ultra-conservative brand of evangelical Christianity.

But it seems unlikely that anyone who doesn't have sex on the brain 24/7 would craft such elaborate rules regarding their offspring's sexuality.

While the Duggars are vehemently opposed to any sort of physical contact between the sexes prior to marriage, they're also big on sending the message that married sex is better than a million one-night stands.

They represent a new brand of hedonistic fundamentalist:

They want credit for all kinds of self-sacirfice, but they also want you to know that their lives are totally kick-ass and awesome in ways you could never imagine.

It's a weird balancing act, and it often requires Jim Bob and Michelle to pile on the PDA in inappropriate situations.

Flaunting your sexuality in public forums might not sound very Christian.

But then again, this is the same Jim Bob who justifies his "high-class hoarding" by reasoning that monetary wealth is a sign of God's affection.

Anyway, Jim Bob and Michelle's unfortunate tendency to make out in front of visibly uncomfortable people was on full display at their annual Christmas party.

The occasion was documented in obsessive detail by Jessa Duggar, and critics were quick to point out that several pics and videos showed JB and Michelle with their tongues down one another's throats.

Here we see Jim Bob and Michelle sharing one of many intimate moments under the mistletoe.

It's a little weird that their daughter is videotaping the occasion.

It's even weirder that this is going on as several of the couple's children, grandchildren, and children-in-law mill about.

Needless to say, a lot of fans were weirded out.

The Duggars, however, were not.

In fact, some of the kids cheered their parents on, hooting and hollering and making weird kissing noises all the while.

Folks, in case you weren't already aware, this is a very weird family.

In the comments of Jessa's posts, many fans were quick to call out the weirdness of Jim Bob and Michelle's extended lip-lock.

“Gross. It's like they feel like they have to prove the spark isn't gone," one commenter wrote.

"I'd imagine after having that many kids that sex is more of a chore than anything," another remarked.

“I really think it’s because they are trying to prove to everyone that ‘waiting is worth it," a third chimed in.

Another observed that the moment was “weird af," noting that Jim Bob and Michelle are “so obsessed with being physical/sexual in front of their kids.”

We're guessing that a lot of the kids wished they were somewhere else at that moment.

Hey, speaking of being somewhere else -- can you guess who wasn't in attendance at this year's soiree?

Yes, Jill Duggar is still not on speaking terms with her parents, and we're sure her life is all the better for it.

Asked about the party on Twitter, Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, said that he and his wife were not invited.

“No, we were not invited or told about it," he responded to a fan who asked if the couple snubbed Jill's parents on purpose.

Well, Derick, it looks like you're better off missing out -- that was one wild party, and not in a good way.