Jill & Jessa Duggar: Filming Their Own Reality Show? Going to War With Jim Bob?!

We've known for quite some time about the internal divisions within the Duggar clan.

But now, it seems that the war is about escalate in dramatic fashion.

As you probably know, Jill and Jessa Duggar have spent this entire year rebelling against their father, Jim Bob.

The hostility started because of a feud between Jim Bob and Derick Dillard, Jill's husband.

But now, it's developed into its own conflict.

And according to a new report from OK! magazine the sisters are determined to beat their father at his own game.

Insiders tell the tabloid that Jill and Jessa are working on creating their own reality show -- or "docudrama," as they call it -- in order to clear their own names and set the record straight about life in the Duggar home.

“It’ll reveal everything on how they’re raising strong, independent kids to how they plan to defy family convention by adopting next,” says one source.

“They’ll also spill details of how it was like growing up in the Duggar world and all the rules they had to live by,” the insider adds.

“Jim Bob would be furious if he knew what the girls were plotting.”

Yeah, old JB probably wouldn't love it if he found out his daughters were planning to spill the tea about life in his weird little fertility cult.

Of course, he probably wouldn't be terribly surprised, either.

After all, a project like this one has been a long time coming.

Derick was fired from Counting On way back in 2017, and Jill quit the show shortly thereafter.

It's become clear that the couple will not be returning to the TLC series, especially now that they've publicly accused Jim Bob of stealing the money they earned during their time on the show.

Those who know the couple best say times have been tough inside the Dillard household, and Jill and Derick have been trying to come up with ways to cash in on their fame without further sacrificing their dignity.

They began with a series of YouTube videos in which they answered questions about their lives and about their ongoing feud with Jim Bob.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill explained in one clip.

“We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Jill says it hasn't been easy, but she notes that she still has some allies within the family.

“Not all of them are cool with it,” she said in one installment.

“But some of them are more cool with it than others. … You also don’t want to be controlled by what somebody else is gonna think or not think. You want to be genuine.”

A self-produced reality show (that will probably stream online, instead of airing on an actual network) would be the logical next step,

But it would also destroy any chance Jill and Jessa might have of building a healthy relationship with their father.