Jihoon Lee Superfan to 90 Day Fiance Fans: Donate Money to Jihoon!

It looks like Jihoon Lee's attempts to get pity from 90 Day Fiance fans have worked ... on at least one person.

Despite the accusations of child abuse against him, one fan has been trying to raise funds for him. It's not going well.

Pick-me superfans exist, folks, and they don't just target the biggest celebrities. Or even the medium-sized ones.

There are people whose affection for famous people leads them to create art, have fun discussions with friends, and maybe even purchase a Cameo video.

Then there are people who become so wrapped up in their need for a stranger's attention that they do things that make very little sense.

Recently, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched titled "International Custody Battle," allegedly so that fans can send money to Jihoon Lee for any legal fees in his divorce from Deavan Clegg.

Jihoon did not launch it. His family and friends did not launch it.

Instead, it seems that the GoFundMe was launched by someone named Amanda Grayce Crosby.

Earlier this week, however, the GoFundMe link stopped working.

Amanda publicly admitted that the fundraiser itself was "temporarily hidden" while what ware characterized as "hiccups" are smoothed out and "taken care of."

What hiccups? Well, it's deeply suspicious when someone who doesn't know and has never met someone claims to be raising funds for them, so people reported the page.

The goal for the GoFundMe is a whopping $50,000.

Reportedly, before the page was hidden, the site had raised all of ... $55.

Some 90 Day Fiance fundraisers have been successful in the past, but those were run by the actual stars, not by ... random overinvested fans.

Crosby has apparently been blaming "Deavan's people," as if she is some sort of gang-leader.

In reality, Deavan is a busy mother of two who is so regularly bombarded with death threats that she has had to move more than once.

She certainly has fans, but it doesn't take a fan of hers personally to see a GoFundMe page that looks deeply suspicious and go "yikes."

If you're one of those who finds Jihoon and his story to be in some way sympathetic, well, don't worry about money.

Recently, cast members from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way received paychecks for Season 2. (Yes, many of them filmed over a year ago)

Jihoon likely just received a check for $12,000 (remember, 90 Day Fiance pays very little despite its massive success), so he's not strapped for cash.

Over the weekend, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates interviewed Deavan's mother, Elicia Clegg.

Elicia was aware of the GoFundMe and her reaction was almost verbatim the same as mine.

"I saw it and I thought it was sad because there’s so many starving children right now," she commented, noting how donated funds could be better spent on important causes for people who need money.

"I was sad that people think so little of Jihoon’s ability to make money," Elicia then commented.

She continued: "That they’re going to beg people to give money to a Korean man that just got paid from a reality TV show."

Truth be told? It may have less to do with what they think of Jihoon's manchild vibe and more to do with pure, unadulterated spite for Deavan.

If you've read fans discuss 90 Day Fiance on social media, you may have noticed a pattern on how couples are perceived.

Is there racism? Yes. Is there xenophobia? Even more so. But more than either of those things, there are a lot of misogynistic viewers, and the show's edits often cater to that.

The result is that much of the fandom is primed to see every woman on the show as "wrong" and most of the men as sympathetic, without any concern for reality.

With that in mind, it's surprising that Deavan's vastly unfair villain edit on Season 2 hasn't brought the spite money flooding into the GoFundMe.

One can only guess that pretending to pity accused child-abuser Jihoon only goes so far, and that many fans aren't willing to put their money where their mouths are.

The safety of the children, Drascilla and Taeyang, matters more than anything. With that in mind ... many fans don't hate the idea of Taeyang remaining safely with his mother.