Jeremy Vuolo: I Don't Care If I Give My Wife and Infant Daughter Covid!

From the very earliest days of the pandemic, fans have suspected that the Duggars believe the coronavirus is a hoax.

There's been conflicting data with regard to this question, as it appears that some Duggars are happy to follow the CDC anti-Covid protocols, while others have been openly flaunting their disregard for public health.

In the former category, we have people like Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, who have been wearing masks and socially distancing and demonstrating to their followers that the importance of caring about others isn't just some BS they blather about in church or on social media.

And in the latter category we have -- well, just about everyone else in the family.

We've seen Duggars attend church with no masks on and attend massive gatherings in Jim Bob's home.

It seems that it's not enough for them to ignore the precautions; they want you to know that they're not afraid of the virus.

At first, fans hoped that Los Angeles-based Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo would be a bit more cautious, if only because their area is currently experiencing a spike in its number of cases.

Now, it seems that Jinger might be playing it safe for the sake of her two young children, but Jeremy is convinced that his faith will protect him.

Yes, last week we saw a maskless Jeremy attend services at an LA megachurch.

Not only was he in the congregation, he got up and played the celebrity, shaking hands and hugging eager Duggar fans in the crowd.

Jinger welcomed her second child in November, and while she and her very young daughters were not in attendance at the church, it's obvious that Jeremy is none too concerned about the possibility of bringing the virus home to them.

On Reddit, Jeremy was deservedly excoriated for this apparent lack of concern.

One critic posted a photo of Jinger and Jeremy hosting their widely-reviled podcast, while others roasted Vuolo in the comments.

"She looks like she's questioning her whole ass life," one commenter wrote.

"If she did leave, I hope she knows she could have a nice future," another added.

"I'm not a fan of Jinger's but nobody deserves to be trapped in a loveless marriage with a smug jerk."

"Jinger looks so annoyed by Jerm. If y’all ever want to see the dynamic of their relationship, listen to one of their podcast episodes," a third chimed in.

"He talks all over her. I was wanna smack her and give her a wake up call to leave his smug ass," a fourth commenter observed.

Needless to say, Jeremy is even less popular with the r/DuggarSnark crowd than ever before -- which is really saying something.

Vuolo is not your typical Duggar in-law, of course.

He's a former pro athlete with aspirations of becoming a well-known preacher.

So when he married into the most famous of all fundie families, there were concerns that he was motivated by a desire to boost his public profile.

We have no way of knowing if that's the case -- but the fact that he hob-nobbed with thousands of strangers and then went home to his wife and young daughters does seem like an indication that his priorities are out of whack.